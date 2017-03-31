Case Keenum signing with Vikings

Posted by Mike Florio on March 31, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT

As the Vikings take a wait-and-see approach as to whether quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will ever play again, they’ve added another arm for the purposes of helping the team get through the looming offseason program.

Via Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston, veteran quarterback Case Keenum has signed with the Vikings.

The former University of Houston standout and one-time Texan started nine games for the Rams in 2016, after signing a one-year restricted free agency tender. He became an unrestricted free agent on March 9.

Keenum is perhaps best known for nothing he actually did but for what the Rams and game officials failed to do after Keenum suffered a concussion during a November 2015 game at Baltimore. Clearly disoriented and in distress, Keenum remained in the game. Ultimately, no discipline was imposed as a result of the situation; however, changes were made to the procedures for removing players from the field when they potentially have been concussed.

Keenum joins Bridgewater, Sam Bradford, and Taylor Heinicke as the quarterbacks currently on the Minnesota roster.