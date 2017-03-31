Chiefs doing more and more business in St. Louis

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 31, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

The Chiefs weren’t going to hit on the widow at the funeral.

But now that she’s had time to grieve, they’re offering her a chance to get back out there.

According to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs’ efforts to win over fans in St. Louis are beginning to increase, as they try to establish themselves as the team for the entire state of Missouri.

“We’re starting to take those [talks] more seriously,” team president Mark Donovan said of their sales and marketing efforts.

They waited a year after the Rams bolted for Los Angeles out of respect, but now they’re doing more business, in terms of season tickets packages, group sales and media presence. The St. Louis television market drew games of the Bears, Titans, and Colts as well, but the Chiefs are hoping they’re the strongest draw of the group.

But they’re also pulling in marketing dollars that used to go to the Rams.

“We’re further along in some of those discussions,” Donovan said. “It’s about not doing a bunch of deals, but doing the right deals . . . and we’re heard [from] a lot more St. Louis organizations [who are] reaching out to us, saying ‘How do we get player appearances, how do we get Play 60, how do we get caravans to come to St. Louis.’”

If the money keeps flowing west to Kansas City, you can bet the Chiefs will continue their outreach efforts in St. Louis, in hopes of keeping more of it in state.