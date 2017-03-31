Chiefs set to sign TE Gavin Escobar

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 31, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT

Receiving tight end Gavin Escobar never truly caught on during four seasons in Dallas.

He found a fresh start on Friday.

The former Cowboys second-round pick will sign a one-year deal with the Chiefs, Adam Caplan of ESPN reported. Escobar caught fewer than 10 passes in each of his years with Dallas, the initial thought he might develop into Jason Witten’s successor never materializing.

Escobar, 26, has 30 career receptions for 333 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Chiefs had known interest in the 6-foot-6 target, hosting him Friday for a visit. Tight end Travis Kelce, coming off shoulder surgery, is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. His spring limitation, though, should provide Escobar extra reps to develop timing with quarterback Alex Smith.

Dallas drafted Escobar with the No. 48 overall pick.

Vance McDonald, Kelce and Jordan Reed were the next three tight ends off the board.