Chiefs set to sign TE Gavin Escobar

Receiving tight end Gavin Escobar never truly caught on during four seasons in Dallas.
He found a fresh start on Friday.
The former Cowboys second-round pick will sign a one-year deal with the Chiefs, Adam Caplan of ESPN reported. Escobar caught fewer than 10 passes in each of his years with Dallas, the initial thought he might develop into Jason Witten’s successor never materializing.
Escobar, 26, has 30 career receptions for 333 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Chiefs had known interest in the 6-foot-6 target, hosting him Friday for a visit. Tight end Travis Kelce, coming off shoulder surgery, is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. His spring limitation, though, should provide Escobar extra reps to develop timing with quarterback Alex Smith.
Dallas drafted Escobar with the No. 48 overall pick.
Vance McDonald, Kelce and Jordan Reed were the next three tight ends off the board.
I want to troll Jerry’s GM skills here with Escobar but at the same time, Dallas never utilized 2 TE sets well. Just look at Martellus Bennett, Witten’s backups just seem to usually never get any playing time. Andy Reid utilizes TEs well so maybe he can carve a roll out for Escobar however he’ll be behind a better TE in Kelce (better present day not career wise, obviously). I’d trust Andy Reid with an offense over Garrett/Linehan.
as a cowboys fan allow me to say good riddance to bad rubbish! it was a waste of a pick when we took him, he younger than witten by about 10yrs yet they run the same 40 time
I like the signing. We can have True 2 tight end sets now, like New England. I think Kelce will obviously still be the lead Dog, but having a good backup that can actually catch will be Great. Our backup tight ends have not been the greatest.
Who? Andy, what time is it?
I totally agree with eazeback, total waste of a number 2 pick. We had some success with him, but it was limited.
They said when Dallas called him during the draft they couldn’t get a hold of him nor his agent. Even he didn’t expect to be picked until the 4th rd.
Attention all NFL teams, if you need a tight end, Dallas will draft one for you
If he is willing to run 3 yard routes he can succeed
That’s the majority of Alex smiths passes