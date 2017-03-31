Chris Long: “I have a lot left”

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 31, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT

Last year Chris Long was cut by the Rams in a move that signaled the end could be near for the veteran defensive end. Now he has a Super Bowl ring from his year with the Patriots and a new contract with the Eagles, and he says he’s nowhere near the end.

“I feel like I have a lot left, I really do,” Long said today in Philadelphia. “There was a time when I was injured and playing really bad and cut, rightfully so, that I wasn’t sure what my future in football was. But I was really lucky to take that step and for Coach [Bill] Belichick to take a chance on me, and I found out that I still had a lot in the tank. I didn’t miss a practice, I didn’t miss a game last year, and that was something that I was very proud of, and was able to play and I think at a pretty high level.”

Long said the defense in Philadelphia is a lot like the scheme he played in with the Rams, and he knows he can be a good fit.

“If you watch what I did in St. Louis for eight years, that was more like what we do here,” he said. “So schematically there’s a big difference. I’m just lucky to find a place that I think I can at least compete to try to have a role.”

The 32-year-old Long sounds confident he has a few more good years left in him.