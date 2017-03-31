Dolphins part ways with Dion Jordan

Posted by Josh Alper on March 31, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT

The writing has been on the wall for some time and the end of Dion Jordan’s time with the Dolphins will come on Friday.

Per multiple reports, the Dolphins will waive Jordan with the failed physical designation. The defensive end has not played in a regular season game since the 2014 season due to a year-long suspension and a knee injury that kept him out after he was reinstated.

Dolphins executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum said recently that it was “pretty obvious” that things have not worked out for a player that the Dolphins made the third overall pick of the 2013 draft, which pointed toward the move that will end Jordan’s tenure in Miami. Jordan played just 26 games and made one start while recording three sacks.

The move pares over $3.2 million from the team’s cap and gives Jordan a chance to try for better results with a different team, although neither his play in Miami nor his extended layoff do much to inspire hope that things will play out that way.

Disappointment has turned out to be the theme of the 2013 first round across the board. Fifteen of the 32 players selected in the round are no longer with their original teams, including eight of the first 12 picks.

UPDATE 4:05 p.m. ET: The Dolphins have announced the move.