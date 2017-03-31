Dolphins sign T.J. McDonald

Posted by Josh Alper on March 31, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT

Safety T.J. McDonald won’t be eligible to play in the first half of the 2017 season, but that hasn’t stopped him from landing a job for the second half of the year.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins have signed McDonald after a recent visit. McDonald was ranked at No. 67 on PFT’s list of the top free agents.

McDonald will serve an eight-game suspension as a result of last year’s arrest for crashing into a parked car while under the influence of alcohol. McDonald ultimately pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving and will be able to work with the team during the offseason, training camp and preseason before serving his ban.

McDonald was a starter in all four of his seasons with the Rams. He had 64 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in 16 starts last season.

The Dolphins extended Reshad Jones‘ contract earlier this offseason, but a neck injury led them to part ways with 2016 starter Isa Abdul-Quddus. They also signed former Raider Nate Allen, who will be an option to join Jones in the secondary until McDonald is ready to go.