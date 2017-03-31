End in sight for Tony Romo saga? Key date nears

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 31, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

The Cowboys will convene on April 17 for the start of their spring workout program. It’ll be then Jason Garrett holds his first team meeting of 2017. It’ll be then workouts begin with the strength and conditioning staff, signaling the start of team building that evolves the course of an NFL off-season.

By then, it’d sure make sense for Tony Romo’s future to be decided.

Romo could make a fine quarterback for a team like the Texans. Or he could make a fine broadcaster, potentially replacing Phil Simms at CBS or landing somewhere at Fox. As Joel Curry of CBS Sports notes, “a logical ending point to Romo’s days in Dallas” should be April 17 — or any time before the date on which the Cowboys get going.

Now, attendance to those workouts is voluntary.

And Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stated the window for the team’s Romo decision doesn’t close until the start of training camp in late July.

But to Curry’s point, it would seem of interest to all involved parties if the saga’s end comes sooner rather than later. Plus, it would allow us all more time to focus on the other quarterback of interest this off-season, Colin Kaepernick, who it turns out between his human-rights fighting and donation-making has been eating a high concentration of vegetables.

What a distraction.