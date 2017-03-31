Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on March 31, 2017, 8:10 AM EDT

G Richie Incognito is looking forward to the start of the Bills’ offseason program.

Former Dolphins Jason Taylor and Sam Madison will work with a high school team that includes their sons.

The Patriots changed their logo 24 years ago.

A negative look back at the 2016 Jets draft.

Does it make sense for the Ravens to trade DE Timmy Jernigan?

Bengals owner Mike Brown shared his thoughts about T Andrew Whitworth’s departure as a free agent.

The Browns will host a draft party at a popular tailgating spot.

The Steelers expect a lot of competition for wide receiver roles alongside Antonio Brown.

Texans RB Lamar Miller is happy about former teammate Jay Ajayi’s success.

The Colts discussed their decision to part ways with TE Dwayne Allen.

K Josh Scobee will sign a one-day contract to retire with the Jaguars.

Titans LB Wesley Woodyard turned March Madness into a fundraising opportunity.

The Broncos have reportedly shown interest in Bucknell T Julién Davenport.

The Chiefs are trying to become St. Louis’ team as well.

There’s no consensus on what the Raiders will do in the draft.

TE Sean McGrath will return to the Chargers on the exclusive rights free agent tender.

Three players the Cowboys expect more from in 2017.

Will the Giants be less predictable on offense next season?

Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins paid a visit to Congress.

How optimistic are Redskins fans right now?

A safety might make sense for the Bears at the top of the draft.

DB Miles Killebrew and LB Antwione Williams are in line for bigger roles with the Lions.

Inexperience on the roster helped lead to CB Davon House’s return to the Packers.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said CB Mackensie Alexander needs to listen to coaching more.

Falcons CB Desmond Trufant remains on track for training camp.

Chad Pennington believes Panthers QB Cam Newton’s biggest challenge coming back from shoulder surgery will be on the mental side.

Could the Saints take a quarterback in the first round?

Signing with the Buccaneers is a homecoming for LS Garrison Sanborn.

A look at the Cardinals’ draft history at linebacker.

The Rams’ appearance on “Hard Knocks” garnered four Emmy nominations.

Said 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan of WR Pierre Garçon, ““I’ve always loved Pierre just because of how angry he plays. He gives you his all. He plays extremely aggressive. The best leaders are the guys who lead by example.”

Outlining reasons for coach Pete Carroll’s optimism about the Seahawks.