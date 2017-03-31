Giants coach Ben McAdoo makes rare trip to see Patrick Mahomes

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 31, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

A lot of coaches and personnel men go to a lot of pro day workouts.

But Giants coach Ben McAdoo doesn’t, so when he does it stands out.

According to Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record, McAdoo’s appearance at the Texas Tech workout of quarterback Patrick Mahomes was worth noting, considering where they are in the process of finding an heir to Eli Manning.

They’ve signed Geno Smith and Josh Johnson to sit behind the 36-year-old Manning, but no one’s confusing that with a plan for Life After Eli.

But if McAdoo is going against his long-held aversion to hitting the road for these events in the spring, it ought to serve as some indication they’re more interested in the quarterback market than in the past. Other Giants scouts have made the rounds at the other top quarterback workouts, but this was the first one with McAdoo in attendance.

They met with six quarterbacks at the Scouting Combine, sitting for 15 minutes with Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer and Mahomes, along with Miami’s Brad Kaaya and Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans.