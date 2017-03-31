More changes to Bills staff, including some long-timers

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 31, 2017, 7:18 AM EDT

Bills coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Doug Whaley might get along fine (or so says the boss), but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a subtle but significant shift happening in Buffalo.

According to Tim Graham of the Buffalo News, the Bills are clearing out a number of long-time staff members, including the team chaplain.

The team has dismissed longtime director of player engagement Paul Lancaster, his assistant and team chaplain James Trapp, athletic trainer Greg McMillen and strength-and-conditioning assistant/nutritionist and dietician Dan Liburd.

Lancaster had been with the team 16 years. Trapp, who spent 11 years playing in the league, came on board with Rex Ryan, so it’s not surprising he wasn’t retained. McMillen had been with the team 21 years and Liburd had been there eight years.

In and of themselves, they’re not the kind of moves that generally make headlines.

But having nearly five decades of institutional experience thrown out with the pool table sends a clear message that changes are coming. And since none of these changes started happening until McDermott walked in the door, it also sends a clear signal of who’s making them.