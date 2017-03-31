NHL owner doesn’t want the Raiders in Vegas

It’s unclear precisely how many Las Vegas residents are clamoring so loudly for the Raiders to move to town that nearly $1 billion in public funds was needed to make it happen. One person with a significant sports interest in Sin City apparently wishes that the Raiders had stayed the hell out.
Bill Foley, owner of the NHL’s expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights, would have opted against plunking down so much money to lure the Raiders to Las Vegas.
“I felt like there were a lot better ways to spend $750 million than bringing the Raiders to Las Vegas,” Foley said on a local radio station, via the San Jose Mercury News. “We could spend it on police, firefighters and teachers and have them all be the best in the country. But I guess we’re going to spend it on the Raiders. . . . If I had complete control of the situation, I would not have opted to have the Raiders come here. But I didn’t, so I welcome them.”
As everyone learned last Sunday, the investment significantly exceeds $750 million. Another $200 million emerged in the final proposal for infrastructure improvements aimed at accommodating the new venue.
While the Raiders are getting nearly $1 billion, Foley will pay for his own stadium. Which makes his resentment of the situation normal and understandable.
Even though Foley has plenty of reasons to be salty, a very real question remains regarding whether the average person in Las Vegas feels strongly enough about the Raiders coming to town to justify spending so much money to get them there. Reportedly, only 50 showed up for a rally celebrating the move.
But public sentiment doesn’t matter in places where lawmakers can make public money available without a public vote. In most cities and states, a ballot measure aimed at paying for a football stadium would fail, badly. Moving forward, only those places that can pull it off without citizens having to pull the “yes” lever will be able to finagle the free money that gets the NFL’s attention.
First explain to us why your hockey team is playing in a desert.
Bill Foley will not pay for his own stadium. T Mobile Arena is a joint venture between MGM and AEG.
Considering Mark Davis is putting down 1.15 billion for his stadium and Bill Foley didn’t pay a dime for his is a little hypocritical don’t you think???
The Las Vegas Golden Knights?
Man, I know there are no bad ideas in brainstorming? But you should really have focus grouped that one.
The rally was held during daylight hours when all the residents are asleep.
nbcwantsitsmoneyback says:
Mar 31, 2017 3:42 PM
Considering Mark Davis is putting down 1.15 billion for his stadium and Bill Foley didn’t pay a dime for his is a little hypocritical don’t you think???
————
What are you talking about?
That was an easy choice for the city of las vegas. they will easily make up that money in tax revenue. I’m not a raider fan, a gambler or some vegas lover but I’m already planning on going to a game out there. Vegas might not have a big population but it’s visitors are pure profit.
Oh well. Las Vegas Raiders!
Yup and we as tourists to the city are going to be the ones who pay for it through an increase in hotel taxes. I personally think Vegas is a vile cesspool and the only times I’ve ever been there were to see a couple of my favorite bands play but in the future I’ll either be staying outside of city limits or avoiding the place all together. I don’t believe it’s appropriate to tax out of towners for things that don’t benefit them but directly benefit local residents. They should be the ones who pay for it since they’re the ones who will see an economic benefit from the team being there
As much as I want the Raiders to stay in Oakland….
It won’t matter in 3-5 years the Golden Showers will be in Quebec anyway. This is just another dumb move by the NHL.
Waaaahhhh!
Subsidizing the NFL = Dumbest thing ever