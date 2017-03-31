Saints re-sign safety Rafael Bush

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 31, 2017, 2:57 AM EDT

After spending a year in Detroit, safety Rafael Bush is returning to New Orleans.

The Saints re-signed the former Lions safety on Thursday per the league’s transaction wire.

Bush spent four years with New Orleans from 2012-15 and played in 40 total games with 14 starts over that span. He played in just one game in 2015 before a torn pectoral muscle landed him on injured reserve. Bush recorded 117 tackles with one interception during his previous tenure with the Saints.

Bush played in all 16 games for Detroit last year with four starts. He recorded 53 tackles with a sack and two interceptions for the Lions.