Seahawks to retain quarterback after arrest, for now

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 31, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

Each NFL team must decide whether to keep or discard a player following an arrest.

The Seahawks have made their decision on quarterback Trevone Boykin — for now.

Boykin was arrested this week under charges of public intoxication and two counts of marijuana possession. He reportedly was the passenger of a vehicle that injured five people when its driver allegedly backed into a crowd. The driver was arrested, too, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

On Friday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll addressed the club’s commitment level to Boykin.

There are indications it could change as more information is gathered.

“We’ll see; we’ll see what happens here,” Carroll told John Clayton of ESPN in a radio interview. “Early indications are that we’ll give him an opportunity to be back with us. We’ll see what happens though.”

Boykin, 23, was an undrafted rookie last season from TCU.

He completed 13 of 18 passes for 145 yards, one touchdown and an interception.