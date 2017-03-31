Teams moving T.J. Watt around during pre-draft workouts

Posted by Josh Alper on March 31, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

T.J. Watt opted to forego his final season at Wisconsin in order to join his two older brothers in the NFL and there are plenty of people who think that he’ll do that before the first round of the NFL draft is over next month.

Watt’s been making visits with and working out for teams recently in order to make his case for coming off the board at that point in the proceedings. Watt told NFL.com that he has worked out for the Cowboys, Lions and Patriots with another scheduled with the Panthers. Watt also said he has a visit scheduled with the Redskins.

Watt played outside linebacker in Madison, but said that teams have also put him through the paces at inside linebacker and on the defensive line during his workouts.

Versatility should only help Watt’s chances of being selected in the first round, although the pass rushing ability he showed during his time at Wisconsin would do plenty to help teams even if that’s his main contribution at the professional level.