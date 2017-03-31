Teams reportedly concerned about Kaepernick’s commitment, diet

Another day, another effort to throw water on the notion that Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL.
Earlier this week, a report emerged that Kaepernick wants $9 million or $10 million per year plus a chance to compete for the starting job. The only problem with that report is that no one knows what Kaepernick wants because no one has expressed sufficient interest in him to even get to the point of talking terms.
Now comes another report that tries to explain the crickets when it comes to Kaepernick. Via Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area, teams are concerned about his commitment to football and his vegan diet.
Although we don’t question whether one or more people from one or more teams have expressed that viewpoint to Maiocco, we do wonder about the veracity of the claim. If teams have questions about Kaepernick’s attraction to football and/or his aversion to animal products, they can ask him. Given that no one has shown any interest in Kaepernick, chances are those discussions haven’t happened.
So as the NFL’s teams continue to repeatedly press the button on the “Reasons For Kaepernick’s Unemployment” generator in the hopes of the final outcome being something other than “Owners Don’t Like His Political Views,” the effort to pin his status on something other than the obvious serves only to make the obvious even more obvious. Obviously.
you mean rich owners are worried about a Black Man’s inability to “shuffle” without music and keep His mouth shut?
No concerns about Brady’s (almost) vegan diet. Unlike Kap, he didn’t lose weight when he went vegan. Of course he has a private chef. Oh yeah, he’s a winner.
Just curious, if there was a black owner, would he have brought him in for a visit?
If yes, then it shows that there is a huge problem in the NFL.
If, no. Then we could put the whole “blackball” thing to rest.
Why can’t it be because he’s a bad quarterback? Nobody is beating the drums about RG3 being unemployed. He and Kap have had similar career arcs. They set the league on fire. Defenses figured them out.
If any of these alleged demands about Kaps salary and desire to start were untrue his agent would be putting these fires out. His agent isn’t doing anything. He opted out of his contract. Had he not opted out he would still have a job.
The fact that teams are even speculating about this is alarming. It doesnt matter if this actually happened. He made his own bed. Good Luck
@dcpatfan says:
Mar 31, 2017 11:20 AM
Florio keeps making strawman arguments on this topic.
1. Kaep isn’t worth what he is asking.
2. You don’t know what conversations have taken place between the player’s agent and the teams, and you won’t ever know. Deal with it. You are not a party who needs to know. Stop assuming.
3. Every team has the right to say no to signing a player for any reason. A free agent is in no way entitled to a contract from an NFL team.
he would insantly make the vikings a better team… on and off the field
Why is this such a shocker?
Did anyone actually watch him play last season? You can’t just look at the box score and say he had a good TD/INT ratio. That doesn’t tell the Kaepernick story.
*He went an entire game…. against the Chicago Bears…. completing only one pass for 4 yards.
*In 8 of his 11 starts, he failed to throw for more than 250 yards.
*In his 11 starts, his team won a total of ONE game.
Stop acting like this guy is some sort of juggernaut. There are actual football reasons why nobody wants him. Nobody is looking to him as a starter, and he likely wants too much money to be a backup. The fact that 3/4 of football fans don’t care for him (and probably didn’t care for him even before his anthem protests) just makes it an easier decision.
The guy needs to get his head screwed on straight.
Same reason why Tebow isn’t in the league…the reward is not worth the trouble.
Teams reportedly concerned about Kaepernick's commitment, diet, politics.
IMHO its because he used social issues as a tool to force his GM to not cut him. I dont know this for sure of course, but since the protest started at a time he had fallen way down the depth chart and with his salary he was clearly on the eventual chopping block. That made the timing whether or not by coincidence look pretty suspicious. No GM wants to risk getting played like that. These guys make multi million dollar decisions so them the ability to mitigate damage on something not working out is very important. They dont want anything that might be taking their ‘out’ away from them. So a guy that might even possibly have shown a willingness to play that way is just too risky.
So no, I dont think there was a network of guys that got together and agreed to not hire him. No organized blackball. Just a bunch of guys making their own individual decisions that its just too risky for a multi million dollar bet.
I hate this take.
Because you’re saying that people with DUI’s, gun charges and women beaters deserve a second chance, but someone that wanted to express his disgust with the way minorities are treated, shouldn’t get a second chance?
I also don’t buy the “He hates America” or the “He disrespected our troops” B.S. either. I bet he has down more for our troops than 99% of the people commenting about it. I don’t see that many people offering any help to homeless veterans begging for money outside of sporting events, outside of a dollar or two.
How about this, he’s not that good and is nothing but a head case.
Why would owners need to generate reasons for not wanting him? If they don’t agree with his political views, so what! If they’re trying to avoid a media circus because that’s inevitably what will follow him around the rest of his career, who can blame them?
If he was talented enough to win a Super Bowl, he would find a home. The fact that he hasn’t received much interest is much more likely due to the fact that teams don’t think he can help them win, than for their concern for his baggage.
He’s a one read and run guy and hasn’t been very good since defenses figured him out. It also didn’t help protesting during the anthem while being a back up quarterback. Who want’s that distraction from a back up?
Well if that’s the case then 90% of the QB’s in this league should be unemployed! What diet are Brian, Hoyer, Matt Barkley, Brock Oswieler,(the list goes on and on) on because they’ve sucked all their careers and still keep getting opportunities regardless of their play. I think the only thing these guys have been “committed” to is sucking! How much “committment” must you have to take your team to the Super Bowl?
The only difference is they didn’t challenge the symbols of the White power structure and Kaepernick did!
I think this entire argument is flawed. Quite frankly, the guy is just not that good at football anymore, compared to the fire storm he brings. When you think of effective, long-term back up QBs you think about the guys who do their job and do not bring attention upon themselves. There is a reason guys like Derek Anderson, Chase Daniel, and even Tavarris Jackson kept NFL jobs as long as they have. None of those guys are better than Kaepernick, that is not even really a debate. But they also have not made it about themselves, which he did.
Its called whey protein. I eat fish and chicken but also supplement that with protein shakes with whey powder.
If he wants to keep his strength and conditioning up as a vegan its not that hard. Sounds like another thinly veiled excuse to me.
I put Kap in the same profile as say Sanchez, have him set his demand for 2-3 million as a back up that will keep his mouth shut and actions limited to being a team player, then some team will sign him and he may actually play.
The tail does not wag the dog, something Kap has yet to realize
Honestly how many teams are in the market for a starting QB? The baggage he may or may not bring probably startles a handful of those teams away. He will get signed after the draft once these QB hungry teams either get or don’t get their guy in the draft. I could see if he had won a super bowl or two but he made it to one. If it wasn’t for the attention he brought to himself(not agreeing or disagreeing with his protest) he’d be no different than any other journeyman QB in the NFL.
I bet commitment and diet are code for “passing accuracy and exorbitant salary”
Why must a team converse with Kaepernick to understand him. His “commitment” has been on full display and his diet is common knowledge.
You’re implying that he’s being blackballed because of his race. You’re the first one who’s made that claim as far as I can tell.
It is not unheard of for a hypocrite to have his commitment to anything questioned. That said it’s not his political views that are the problem. The divisive and hypocritical ways in which they were expressed combined with diminishing returns on the field is the problem. If Kaepernick was playing at a Rodgers/Brees/Brady level his method of expression, views and diet would be non issues.
It’s simple, he’s not worth the trouble.
Not even close.
Diet? Who cares about his diet? Teams are worried because he stinks as a QB and has stated that he doesn’t need to watch or study film.
Plus he’s an embarrassment to himself, his (former) team, and his (former) city. I think it’s hilarious that he opted out of his contract because he thought he could get more money. Now he can’t even find a job!
Friend of mine was a fullback in the league for nine seasons with weight listed at 245. He’s been a vegan since he retired, looks like he’s about 230 and could probably crush my car with one bicep flex.
No concerns about 1 read, then run?
why is florio trying so hard to defend this guy?
Why is everybody making this out to be political? It boils down to the fact that he is not a very good QB who, believe it or not, happens to be in decline. He got to the SB with a stellar defense and gimmicks but now that he is figured out, he has nothing!
He’s overvaluing himself if he thinks he can get 9-10million. Even RG3 took a pay cut to play for the browns last year. Suck it up bro noboby gonna try to sign you if your in that range. At that point if his price point is here and im here do you even make an offer.
Protesting dead soldiers by dissing the flag is not political. It is unAmerican and dumb. I don’t want this scum on my favorite team. Neither political party supports protesting the flag. Move on Florio.
Mike stop putting politics as the reason he doesn’t have a job. Kap said he didn’t like either candidate and I would believe 99% of the owners and gm’s are democrats or republicans so he didn’t offend any of their political opinions. He does have a job because he disgraced the NFL by not standing for the national anthem meant to honor the people that protect us. Now they are punishing him, as they should, the only way they can by not signing him. Or they just don’t want a distraction from a qb and gf that are idiots. Kap not standing for the anthem wasn’t for political reasons, it was for the social injustice he believes is happening to black people and somehow social injustice is wrongly associated with politics.
Florio is making it sound like there is something wrong with an owner not wanting to hire a guy who brings politics to his game. Seems strange that CK is getting so much press for such a “non-reason” when other unemployed QBs such as Cutler. are not.
Not sure of what you mean cody. You’re saying that Kap is better than Bradford? Because if you are you know nothing about football. And as far as making them better off the field he’s a head case so no he would not make them better. You’re trolling of the Vikings on a story that has nothing to do with the Vikings is a sad sad thing. Finish you’re graham crackers and juice box and take your nap. packer fans SMH.
This isn’t about kneeling. It’s about stats.
nobody cares about kapernick more than any other free agent out there. him and rg3 will both be out of the league because they were gimmick qb’s who’s time has passed.
If Kaepernick is committed to football the best thing he can do is tell teams he will sign a minimum contract and only wants an opportunity to compete to make the team outright, not to win the job.
He was not the only one to kneel for the anthem last year. A couple Patriots players did “black power” fists, and it certainly did not distract that team.
What was distracting for Kaepernick was his terrible play and his ego of demanding a trade before he even got a chance to speak with Chip Kelly and see if the situation could work out.
Sit behind Tom Brady or Drew Brees or Joe Flacco next year, be a good soldier and who knows what will happen. Demanding a large contract and a starting spot after proving the last two years you’re not good enough to start right now is how you’re going to be out of the league next year.
This is all so stupid.
It is easy to understand…his talent level does not outweigh his distraction. Period. End of Story. Michael Sam.
He is as talented as Akili Smith at QB, he can’t read a defense that is why he is not signed
Doesn’t have anything to do with political views or diet, his accuracy is terrible.
Ok. I’ll be the guy to say it. Football is a business. Owners do not want to lose sponsors and fans because of his unpatriotic act. The man was praising Castro who was well known for severe human rights violations. Not to mention the money he asking for in his contract. Remember he opted out of a 17 million deal. This is the reason he is not getting a contract.
It’s hard to ignore how much muscle mass he lost after switching to the vegan diet. Just look at photos from 4 years ago until now. He is way smaller than he was.
he completed 60 percent of his passes. His TD to INT rate was good for playing from behind when most QB’s would force the ball. He had an Alex Smith type season for a real bad team.
More PC leftist media trying to spin this into a race (hence political) issue for clicks and revenue. Make it racial/political, gaurunteed clicks and revenue.
Media is a business, first and foremost. Truth doesn’t generate revenue. Sensationalized tangential lies/truth parities do. It’s all about the benjamins, baby. They want you to click, and look, you did.
And so did I.
I don’t recall anyone, Kap or his supporters included, bringing up race as a issue. Just as quite a few white players took a knee, and there are more than a few black players in the league, this is obviously about perceived ability more than anything. Now how about dropping the race baiting and studying football before commenting on a football website.
Because if it wasn’t political, then Jay Culter would be getting the same type of coverage, i havent seen one article about him. but i’ve seen 50 about colin. only if jay was half black he might get some more.
If I own a business, why can’t I consider a person’s political views? Especially if they are going to publicly display views that I disagree with during the course of their job and while representing my business?
Ok, the “Reasons For Kaepernick’s Unemployment” generator needs to replace the Arrest-O-Meter
Three or four teams run the offense Kaepernick has performed in. Buffalo, Seattle, Carolina and possibly Kansas City. Stop making this about the NFL – it’s about those three or four teams. Statistics do not tell the full story of his performance – and his failure to see open receivers or understand the play concept. The pros who watch the gam see Kaepernick as a talent in a specific scheme who has failed to develop.
Lawyers are advocates for clients or positions; reporters recite facts and positions. Your choice, Florio – reporter or lawyer? If you try to be both you’ll perform neither profession well.
Well, and the guy hates America. Not a good mix.
He’ll be on a roster in 2017 but his political stance certainly hurt his market value. Which is fair enough. I run a business, and if I used a highly resonant part of the American culture as a prop to promote my politics, I expect it’d hurt my business.
I do support Kap’s right to do this by the way.
Interesting that all of the talk out there right now regarding Kap’s salary demands, willingness to stand, diet, etc. have come from someone other than Kaepernick. He has quietly gone about his business while everyone else speculates. So much “white”noise! Your last paragraph says it all Mike. (By the way; from the looks of your comment section, you must have the most radical right wing readers on the net!)
Cutler is better than kap and he’s still unemployed. Where’s the endless stories about him and how he’s being blackballed?
If he was good enough, teams would be interested. But he’s not. So neither are they. End of story.
I’d rather have Cutler or Fitzpatrick (who are also unemployed). It’s not about race, it’s about money and how good you are. Kap currently wants to be paid as a starter, just like the other 2 I mentioned. The guy who signs first will be the one who agrees to an incentive laden contract and is okay being a backup.
How come no one’s bitching that Cutler or RG3 aren’t signed? The fact is that there are better QB’s out there right now including Romo. Why would anyone sign a back up before they have a chance at a starter. Oh and sometimes a guy just sucks.