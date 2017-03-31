Teams reportedly concerned about Kaepernick’s commitment, diet

Posted by Mike Florio on March 31, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT

Another day, another effort to throw water on the notion that Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL.

Earlier this week, a report emerged that Kaepernick wants $9 million or $10 million per year plus a chance to compete for the starting job. The only problem with that report is that no one knows what Kaepernick wants because no one has expressed sufficient interest in him to even get to the point of talking terms.

Now comes another report that tries to explain the crickets when it comes to Kaepernick. Via Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area, teams are concerned about his commitment to football and his vegan diet.

Although we don’t question whether one or more people from one or more teams have expressed that viewpoint to Maiocco, we do wonder about the veracity of the claim. If teams have questions about Kaepernick’s attraction to football and/or his aversion to animal products, they can ask him. Given that no one has shown any interest in Kaepernick, chances are those discussions haven’t happened.

So as the NFL’s teams continue to repeatedly press the button on the “Reasons For Kaepernick’s Unemployment” generator in the hopes of the final outcome being something other than “Owners Don’t Like His Political Views,” the effort to pin his status on something other than the obvious serves only to make the obvious even more obvious. Obviously.