Tight end Gavin Escobar visiting Chiefs today

March 31, 2017

Most of the free agent action is taken care of, but the guys without deals are still out there looking. And Dallas could be losing yet another one.

According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar is visiting the Chiefs today.

Of course, the Cowboys might not be broken-hearted, as they’ve made little apparent effort to keep him.

A former second-round pick, Escobar’s career peaked with a nine-catch, 134-yard season in 2013. He has 30 career receptions, and got lost in the wash in Dallas, never turning into the complement to Jason Witten they were hoping for when they picked him 47th overall from San Diego State.