Tony Gonzalez leaving CBS after three years

If CBS wants to add Peyton Manning to the pregame studio show, it currently has a spot for him.
Via Richard Deitsch of SI.com, tight end Tony Gonzalez has left CBS after three years as a member of The NFL Today.
“I have had an incredible and rewarding three years at CBS and wish it could be more, but traveling to New York each week during the season is not what is best for my family at this time,” Gonzalez said in a statement provided by CBS to Deitsch. “While I hope to remain in broadcasting I will look to do so in the L.A. area. I can’t thank CBS enough for their support.”
If Gonzalez wants to remain in broadcasting in L.A., NFL Network makes plenty of sense — especially in light of the league-owned outlet’s affinity for gold jackets. Gonzalez will have one in two years.
And with Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin currently facing accusations that could (should) spark an internal investigation under the Personal Conduct Policy, a seat on the set of NFLN’s Sunday pregame show could be coming open, in time.
FOX also could make sense, if/when Michael Strahan ever decides to stop flying from New York to L.A. and back again for 17 weekends now that he’s a full-fledged member of Good Morning America.
At CBS, the question becomes who will replace Gonzalez. Maybe the real question should be whether to replace Gonzalez at all. With only an hour to review the Sunday slate of games and with ratings for the Sunday morning/afternoon pregame shows at all of the networks consistently shrinking, the right approach could be to stick with Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, and Bart Scott as the analysts with James Brown as the host.
Gonzalez may not be the only departure from CBS. Rumors swirled a year ago that the network’s intense pursuit of Manning caused resulted in potential changes to be tabled for a year.
Don’t replace Gonzalez…and get rid of Bart Scott while they’re at it.
I never understood the need to have more than two or three guys giving captain obvious opinions on football.
The whole CBS pre game show is trash
I couldn’t imagine sitting by Bill Cowher for an hour. You’d new a visor to cover your face from all his spit. He looks like one of those ppl who would have horrible breath all day long. That, and the fact when they do the halftime highlights, he almost never gets the right name of the team he’s supposed to be talking about. Almost as bad as Bradshaw.
Gonzo to NFL Network (Studio: Culver City CA) would be a welcomed upgrade. He doesn’t try to be outlandish for the sake of self attention. He’s one of the few great former players that does seem to care about his craft as an in studio host.
I’d opt to stay at home with Lauren Sanchez too. Sexy lady.
I’d like to see him replace Willie McGinnest, who can’t talk worth a lick, at NFL Network.McGinnest could then become the permanent Lombardi Trophy Ambassador carrying it through gauntlets of players and fans throughout the world.
Never should’ve replaced Shannon. Gonzalez was a snoozefest, and Peyton and his aww shucks routine would be boring as well.
They should have never gotten rid Shannon Sharpe, how Bart Scott keeps his job is beyond me.