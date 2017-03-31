VCU basketball player Mo Alie-Cox to work out for NFL teams in April

Posted by Josh Alper on March 31, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT

Back in 2015, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten checked out a VCU basketball game and had a message for Rams forward Mo Alie-Cox after watching him in action.

“He told me I could make the transition to football,” Alie-Cox said, via USA Today. “He said if it’s something I wanted to do I should look into it.”

Alie-Cox is taking Witten up on the suggestion. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Alie-Cox has let NFL teams know that he will work out for any interested clubs as a tight end on April 11 in Virginia.

Alie-Cox is listed at 6’7″ and 250 pounds and didn’t shy away from the physical side of the game while on the court with the Rams over the last four years. A good workout next month should give him a good chance of landing on a 90-man roster for offseason work that will further his odds of making a successful transition.