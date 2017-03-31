With nothing to gain, Myles Garrett worked out at Pro Day anyway

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 31, 2017, 5:04 AM EDT

Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett could do absolutely nothing to improve his draft stock at the school’s Pro Day yesterday: Garrett turned in a sensational Scouting Combine, so scouts already know what kind of athlete he is, and he’s widely expected to be the first overall pick in the draft.

So what was he doing on the field working out in front of scouts? Looking for a chance to improve, even if the No. 1 prospect has nowhere to go but down.

“I knew I could do better,” Garrett said. “I’ve personally done better and I want to break my records, not just anybody else’s.”

Garrett did do slightly better in the 40-yard dash, running in 4.62 seconds after recording a 4.64 at the Combine, although that difference is so slight it’s meaningless. And considering that two top draft prospects, UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau and Washington cornerback Sidney Jones, suffered serious injuries while working out at their pro days, there were surely people advising Garrett to play it safe.

But that’s not Garrett’s style. Before the 2016 season, Garrett was asked if he’d consider sitting out the year to stay healthy for the draft, and he said he’d never do that. Before Texas A&M’s bowl game, Garrett was asked if he’d consider sitting out the game to stay healthy for the draft, and he said he’d never do that, either. That competitiveness is one of the many things NFL teams love about Garrett.