Car transporting Patriots’ Lombardi Trophy strikes deer

Posted by Michael Gehlken on April 1, 2017, 7:42 PM EDT

Win enough Vince Lombardi Trophies, and this was bound to happen.

The Patriots’ most recent Super Bowl spoil was involved in a collision Friday evening when a car that was transporting it for a public appearance in Maine struck a deer, a team spokesman confirmed to the Associated Press. The spokesman reportedly characterized the driver as “unhurt” and the trophy “unscathed.”

No word yet on the deer.

Maine State Police posted a photograph of an officer with the trophy. The collision occurred in Fairfield, per the department, while the trophy was en route to Bangor. Trooper Tyler Maloon wrote a first-person account of the call.

It is published on the police department’s Facebook account.

“So, I cover a car deer crash in Fairfield and end up giving the operator and his wife a ride to the Pittsfield Irvings,” Maloon wrote. “As we’re driving they begin talking about an event they’re going to at the Cross Insurance Center, stating ‘the trophy’ has to be there at such and such a time, and that they’ll have to head back after for opening day at Fenway for a presentation there. Naturally, I ask what trophy. They then tell me that he works for the Patriots and that the Lombardi Trophy is in my cruiser! My mind was blown, seriously what are the odds! A story for the ages!”

The Patriots posted a photo of the trophy Saturday on their Twitter account.

It arrived.