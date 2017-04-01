Chiefs want Kansas City to host draft next

Posted by Michael Gehlken on April 1, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT

Kansas City never has hosted a Super Bowl, a fact the Chiefs look to change but acknowledge they cannot soon.

In the interim, they’re targeting a new precedent.

The Chiefs reportedly will send representatives to Philadelphia this month, specifically to monitor how the city hosts the draft. This research, the organization hopes, will bolster its preparation and strengthen its candidacy to be the annual event’s next host.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan told Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star the franchise has received “good feedback” from the NFL.

“We’ll have representatives there to look at how they do it, to make sure the league knows we’re serious and we are serious about learning and making it a great experience,” Donovan said. “We’ve been open and consistent in our communication with the league that the draft is something we definitely want to pursue, so I think we’re well-positioned there.”

Philadelphia could host the event again in 2018, something that reportedly will be decided in May.

Whenever the bid next opens, Kansas City will be a serious candidate if the Chiefs have their way.