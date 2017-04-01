Dolphins’ entire 2013 draft class is gone

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 1, 2017, 7:42 AM EDT

When the Dolphins cut Dion Jordan on Friday, they closed the book on the 2013 draft, which was a bad one in Miami. Less than four years later, there are now no Dolphins remaining from that draft class.

The Dolphins used both their first-round pick and their second-round pick on Jordan, trading both of those picks to move up in the first round at get Jordan at No. 3 overall. When you give up that kind of draft capital for a player you’re expecting him to be a starter for years to come; Jordan started exactly one game for the Dolphins.

Miami had another second-round pick that year besides the one they traded away: The Dolphins traded Vontae Davis for the Colts’ second-round pick. With that pick the Dolphins drafted cornerback Jamar Taylor, whom they later traded to the Browns for effectively nothing. Taylor was thrown in on a swap of seventh-round picks.

The Dolphins’ third-round pick was guard Dallas Thomas. He was released during the 2016 season.

The Dolphins acquired another third-round pick in that draft, which they spent on cornerback Will Davis. They ended up trading Davis to the Ravens for a seventh-round draft pick.

The Dolphins had two fourth-round picks: Jelani Jenkins, a linebacker who became a solid contributor but is now with the Raiders, and Dion Sims, a tight end who also was a solid contributor but is now with the Bears.

The Dolphins had two fifth-round picks: Mike Gillislee, a running back who managed just six carries for 21 yards before he was cut by Miami but has since become a good player in Buffalo, and Caleb Sturgis, a kicker who was cut after two seasons and is now with the Eagles.

The Dolphins traded away their sixth-round pick and their seventh-round pick. They had a seventh-round compensatory pick, which they spent on Don Jones, a special teams contributor as a rookie who was cut the next year.

And with that, the Dolphins’ 2013 draft class is done. The decision to trade up and draft Jordan was a disaster, and although they added talent late in the draft, they didn’t retain that talent. At least now they can turn the page.