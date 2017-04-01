Harrison Smith to be “full speed” for training camp

Posted by Michael Gehlken on April 1, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT

It might seem like an April Fools’ Day prank for positive injury news to come out of the Vikings beat.

Alas, this is not a drill.

The Vikings, as injury-stricken as any NFL team in 2016, appear optimistic in safety Harrison Smith’s recovery from left ankle surgery. News he had the off-season procedure was reported Wednesday. On Saturday, some context was added: Smith will be “full speed” come the start of training camp, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Smith suffered a high ankle sprain on Dec. 1 against the Cowboys.

After missing two games, he finished the year and participated in his second straight Pro Bowl.

Harrison, 28, reportedly underwent the surgery in Minneapolis shortly after the Feb. 5 Super Bowl. Tomasson characterized the procedure as involving “tension band wiring used to pull bones together and strengthen the ligaments.”

New Vikings running back Latavius Murray had ankle surgery on March 22. The team stated he’s “expected to fully recover and be available for training camp.”