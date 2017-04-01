Jerry Jones: Latest Ezekiel Elliott incident “not good”

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 1, 2017, 5:37 AM EDT

Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has insisted there’s nothing to the NFL’s investigation into an allegation of domestic violence against Ezekiel Elliott, Jones acknowledged this week that Elliott could stand to handle himself better off the field.

Asked about another Elliott incident, in which he pulled a woman’s top down in public, Jones said Elliott shouldn’t have done it.

“There is not much that I want to say other than that was unfortunate and not good,” Jones said. “It wouldn’t be the right emphasis one way or the other to get into any communications or dialogue since that happened.”

Asked whether he has communicated that to Elliott directly, Jones declined to answer.

“Again, that wouldn’t be the right emphasis to imply,” Jones said. “I wouldn’t want to say on communication, but I’m aware of the incident and I’m aware of the criticism.”

Elliott has taken a lot of criticism for the way he conducts himself off the field. He had a great rookie season, but he is not having a great offseason.