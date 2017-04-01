Lack of Trubisky starting experience is “bugging” Bruce Arians

Posted by Mike Florio on April 1, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT

The Cardinals are looking for a quarterback to eventually become the starter. Their coach has concerns about a quarterback who eventually became the starter at North Carolina.

“A really talented player,” Bruce Arians said this week in Arizona regarding Mitchell Trubisky, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “The growth potential is obviously there. The question is why wasn’t all that talent starting for the last three years? That’s always bugging me. So you have to go and answer those questions with him, with his coach, but the physical talent is there.”

Arians also scoffed at the unnamed scout who reportedly compared Trubisky to Aaron Rodgers.

“That’s a hell of a scout,” Arians said. “I don’t know how you can compare those two. When Aaron was coming out, he was in a totally different offense. I’m old enough to know when Aaron came out because I evaluated him.

“Mitch probably has a stronger arm coming out than Aaron did,” Arians added. “But to say anybody reminds you of somebody, to me it’s just physically, stature-wise or just arm-strength wise. I wouldn’t put that much pressure on a guy to say he’s Aaron Rodgers.”

For more from Arians, check out his discussion with PFT Live from Arizona, which included his assessment of why it’s so hard to determine whether a good college quarterback will be a good pro quarterback.