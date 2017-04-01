Le’Veon Bell suggests he’s not joking

Posted by Mike Florio on April 1, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT

If Le’Veon Bell is serious about his “I may sit out the whole year” message via Twitter, he picked a strange day to float that notion. After retiring from football on the last April Fool’s Day, his 4/1/17 tweet was widely regarded as #fakenews.

Bell has since suggested that it isn’t.

On the first day of the fourth month, it’s unwise to take anything at face value. And it could be that Bell is trying to lure more people in before declaring that he was just joking.

lol everybody think this a joke…ok 👌🏾 — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) April 1, 2017

If he’s not joking, he should be. With more than $12 million fully guaranteed and the market for veteran running backs far lower than $12 million per year, he should pounce on the money and hit the market in 2018 — or gladly accept a 20-percent increase for another season under the tag.