Le’Veon Bell suggests he’s not joking

Posted by Mike Florio on April 1, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT
If Le’Veon Bell is serious about his “I may sit out the whole year” message via Twitter, he picked a strange day to float that notion. After retiring from football on the last April Fool’s Day, his 4/1/17 tweet was widely regarded as #fakenews.

Bell has since suggested that it isn’t.

On the first day of the fourth month, it’s unwise to take anything at face value. And it could be that Bell is trying to lure more people in before declaring that he was just joking.

If he’s not joking, he should be. With more than $12 million fully guaranteed and the market for veteran running backs far lower than $12 million per year, he should pounce on the money and hit the market in 2018 — or gladly accept a 20-percent increase for another season under the tag.

13 Responses to “Le’Veon Bell suggests he’s not joking”
  1. patsxsaintsfan says: Apr 1, 2017 8:28 PM

    Thumbs up this comment if you would like to see them get rid of the franchise tag thumbs down if you want it to stay. In the next CBA the franchise tag will be addressed I can guarantee it.

  2. cpozsgai says: Apr 1, 2017 8:30 PM

    He probably won’t even show up for his urine test this year, let alone pass it. Great football player, but not much between the ears.

  3. cpozsgai says: Apr 1, 2017 8:31 PM

    BTW I hope he’s joking, and can stay off of the stuff long enough to make it to the first game of the regular season.

  4. skoobyfl says: Apr 1, 2017 8:32 PM

    Fools and their money….

  5. donbat67 says: Apr 1, 2017 8:34 PM

    Smokin weed again ?

  6. handsofsteelheartofstone says: Apr 1, 2017 8:42 PM

    How hard is it for a person to just shut their stupid mouths on social media. Especially when they make more money than 95% of the population. Ego-maniacs, the lot of them.

    Frankly, if you have a social media account of any kind, facebook, twitter, snapchat, whatever…you are a complete and total moron, thats all there is to it. the human race is dying right before our eyes.

  7. firstdownbrowns says: Apr 1, 2017 8:59 PM

    its still April 1…

  8. FlashPatterson says: Apr 1, 2017 9:00 PM

    handsofsteelheartofstone says:
    Apr 1, 2017 8:42 PM
    How hard is it for a person to just shut their stupid mouths on social media. Especially when they make more money than 95% of the population. Ego-maniacs, the lot of them.

    Frankly, if you have a social media account of any kind, facebook, twitter, snapchat, whatever…you are a complete and total moron, thats all there is to it. the human race is dying right before our eyes.
    ——————————————
    Hypocrit

  9. omegalh says: Apr 1, 2017 9:02 PM

    And the Earth is flat. We get it. You want attention.

  10. motleytrap says: Apr 1, 2017 9:14 PM

    “Frankly, if you have a social media account of any kind, facebook, twitter, snapchat, whatever…you are a complete and total moron, thats all there is to it”

    That’s very insulting. I use social media quite a bit, for the purposes of connecting with people around the world who have the same interests as mine I get a lot out of it, and that doesn’t make me a moron.

  11. therealtrenches says: Apr 1, 2017 9:15 PM

    If this isn’t a joke, then LeVeon is the only fool to see here.

  12. meximyke says: Apr 1, 2017 9:20 PM

    April fools jokes went out with the nehru jacket!

  13. clashpoint says: Apr 1, 2017 9:24 PM

    April fool’s jokes just don’t work anymore, let’s retire that holiday for something that involves cooking steaks and bacon.

