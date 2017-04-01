Patrick Mahomes unleashes 78-yard throw at Pro Day

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 1, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT

Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t want any of the NFL personnel people at his Pro Day to leave without seeing how strong his arm is.

So Mahomes finished his workout by chucking the ball as far as he could, and the ball went 78 yards, according to the Houston Chronicle.

That’s certainly an impressive heave, although arm strength in the NFL is really more about velocity on mid-range passes than it is about throwing the football as far as a quarterback possibly can. And as Mike Mayock of NFL Network noted, Mahomes sometimes looks like more of a thrower than a passer, a quarterback who can heave it a long way but doesn’t necessarily have the kind of touch on his passes that NFL teams want to see.

There are no doubts about Mahomes’ production at the college level. He passed for 5,052 yards with 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. And there are no doubts about his arm strength, either. It remains to be seen, however, whether teams believe those traits translate to NFL success.