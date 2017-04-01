Report: Adrian Peterson definitely not in the Buccaneers’ plans

After Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston worked out with free agent running back Adrian Peterson, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter made some comments that suggested the team might be interested in Peterson. But apparently that’s not the case.
Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Peterson is definitely not in the Buccaneers’ plans.
That shouldn’t come as any surprise. Peterson is 32 years old and averaged just 1.9 yards a carry in the three games he was healthy enough to play last season. Even the year before, when he led the NFL in rushing, his production declined significantly late in the season. Running backs hardly ever keep playing at a high level into their 30s, and Peterson appears to be no exception.
Some team may decide to take a chance on Peterson at some point before training camps open in four months, but so far that team has not been identified, and we can apparently cross the Bucs off the list.
And the waiting goes on. Maybe when he’s 40 he’ll hear the phone ring. Oh! Wrong number
He’s not going anywhere. Not only is he a selfish player that has aged, he can’t catch, block or hold onto the ball. The good old days he used to run people over, the last couple years he has tried to manage his body and subsequently runs soft and out of bounds.
Glad the Vikes had the guts to move on from this guy.
Perhaps pair him on on a package deal with Cutler 🙂
AP is gonna be tested here as to how much he REALLY wants to play football. $18 million last year, $500,000 this year? Naw. AP ain’t gonna like that.
I’m going to just take a stab here.
What team just hired a running backs coach for their HC position.
What team is looking to transition into a more run-first team.
What team makes really poor decisions that wont help them win a championship.
As soon as the price tag drops low enough he’ll become a Los Angeles Charger. Or some dummy team like the Jets/Browns over pays.
Child beaters might be welcomed with open arms in MN, but other teams and fan bases have a much more normal sense of morals.
At this point he might as well wait and hope for an injury or lower his asking price.
It will probably take both.
It really says a lot about him when teams without a lead RB or 3-4 scrubs on their depth chart have zero interest.
Arena football?? Lingerie league??
If he’s prepared to play for $2-3m some team may offer him a deal; if not, we may have seen the last of him. After that incident with him beating his son a few years ago, I won’t be disappointed to see the end of him. It was shocking that the Vikings kept him. If I did something as abhorrent as that I would be rightfully sacked.
Teams are gonna wait till after the draft to get this guy at that point.
If they dont get the RB they want + APs price will start to drop by then. Thats when he will get signed.
Either that or he waits till an inevitable injury/suspension.
All I know is he isnt signing before the draft at this point.
After the draft some team will give him a shot, but it will be for much less money than he is expecting.
After watching him for so many years running over and through people. This is hard to watch, someone has to old Yeller him.
Somebody said he’d have 200 yards against the Packers. I said he wouldn’t have 200 yards the rest of his career. I’m still right.
lingsun54 says:
Apr 1, 2017 5:37 PM
Somebody said he’d have 200 yards against the Packers. I said he wouldn’t have 200 yards the rest of his career. I’m still right.
//////////
You must have very long arms to pat your back.
This baby making machine – then not caring for them, will be broke within 5 years of being out of the league.
Tt is waiting post draft with open arms.
Rick Stroud also believed that Desean Jackson would not be in the Bucs plans either – and he was signed a week later. So I think there’s about a 90% chance AP signs with my Buccaneers and I would be super excited if he does!