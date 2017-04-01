Report: Adrian Peterson definitely not in the Buccaneers’ plans

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 1, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

After Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston worked out with free agent running back Adrian Peterson, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter made some comments that suggested the team might be interested in Peterson. But apparently that’s not the case.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Peterson is definitely not in the Buccaneers’ plans.

That shouldn’t come as any surprise. Peterson is 32 years old and averaged just 1.9 yards a carry in the three games he was healthy enough to play last season. Even the year before, when he led the NFL in rushing, his production declined significantly late in the season. Running backs hardly ever keep playing at a high level into their 30s, and Peterson appears to be no exception.

Some team may decide to take a chance on Peterson at some point before training camps open in four months, but so far that team has not been identified, and we can apparently cross the Bucs off the list.