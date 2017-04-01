Saturday one-liners

Posted by Mike Florio on April 1, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

The second murder trial involving former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez continues to move toward a verdict.

Are the Bills done with G.M. Doug Whaley?

Don’t expect the Dolphins to take a guard with the 22nd overall pick in the draft.

Fans and media aren’t the only ones who realize that the Jets are strug-uh-ling at quarterback.

Is Ravens DE Timmy Jernigan on the trade block?

The daughter of former Bengals DL Devon Still has been in remission for two years.

The Browns have 11 picks in the draft, but they’ve pointed out that this doesn’t necessarily mean they will be selecting 11 players. (After all, they need to start stockpiling picks for 2018.)

Get to know Steelers TE Jesse James.

The Colts’ decision to trade TE Dwayne Allen may have been less about Jack Doyle and more about Erik Swoope.

K Josh Scobee will sign a one-day contract with the Jaguars on April 13 — as long as he shows up five minutes early for the signing ceremony.

The Titans drafted four of the players who made pre-draft visits to the team in 2016.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien knows it’s difficult for rookie quarterbacks to play in the NFL.

The Denver Post has the Broncos making a boring but necessary selection in round one.

With the Raiders leaving Oakland for a second time, the political blame game has begun,

Here are five things to know about Chiefs TE Gavin Escobar, including the fact he overcame testicular cancer in college.

Chargers RB Branden Oliver recently met Danny Glover (who may or may not have said while posing for the photo, “I’m too old for this sh-t“).

Cowboys backup QB Kellen Moore acknowledges that the preseason injuries to himself and Tony Romo were “a little blessing in disguise” for the team, since it opened the door for Dak Prescott.

Should the Giants trade up to get QB Patrick Mahomes?

Eagles V.P. of player personnel Joe Douglas will soon get his chance to shine.

Former Washington OL Chris Samuels has been hired to serve as offensive coordinator at Churchill High School.

The Bears are adapting their procedures to address a rash of injuries, instead of simply attributing the situation to bad luck.

Lions OT Taylor Decker is working hard to improve.

The Packers may be taking their Cheeseheads to the land of fish and chips.

New Vikings QB Case Keenum will serve as the backup to Sam Bradford unless and until Teddy Bridgewater returns.

The Falcons will keep looking for pass rushers in the draft.

The Panthers specifically targeted established veterans in free agency.

Saints QB Drew Brees isn’t a big fan of the team drafting a quarterback; “I want somebody who’s going to help our team right now.”

With Mike Glennon gone, the Buccaneers still need a backup to QB Jameis Winston.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is fine with his running backs and receivers.

The Rams had not tried to re-sign either QB Case Keenum or S T.J. McDonald.

49ers G.M. John Lynch has been checking out all of the top quarterbacks in the draft.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says TE Jimmy Graham “feels the best he’s felt in years.”