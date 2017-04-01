 Skip to content

Tom Brady gets a nice Friday paycheck

Posted by Mike Florio on April 1, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT

For many of us, Friday is payday. For one of us in particular, the most recent Friday included a significant paycheck.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got $14 million, the second installment of a $28 million signing bonus earned last year as part of his latest contract extension.

Brady’s salary for 2017 is a paltry $1 million, but bonus payments put his cap number at $14 million.

In 2018, Brady has a salary of $14 million and a cap number of $22 million. He can make another $1 million in per-game roster bonuses. For 2019, the same terms apply.

Brady still remains underpaid, but at his own volition. He consistently has taken less than he could get, if he wanted to push it as aggressively as he could. Instead, Brady has left millions on the table in order to ensure that the Patriots will have the cash and cap space to put a quality team around him.

Five Super Bowl rings and a legacy that has him regarded as the best quarterback of all time would suggest that he made the right decision. It remains to be seen whether any other franchise quarterback ever makes that same gamble, and if so whether it pays off.

11 Responses to “Tom Brady gets a nice Friday paycheck”
  1. eatme2259 says: Apr 1, 2017 2:51 PM

    Not a Pat fan, tired of watching them in the SB, but Brady is one heck of a leader.

  2. youknowiknowitall says: Apr 1, 2017 2:55 PM

    Five Super Bowl rings and a legacy that has him regarded as the best quarterback of all time …
    ————–
    Now you’ve done it, Florio. The haters aint gonna like that.

  3. cincinnatikid13 says: Apr 1, 2017 2:55 PM

    He has an easier decision to make regarding money than other players do since his wife is a self made multimillionaire herself.

  4. beachsidejames says: Apr 1, 2017 2:55 PM

    Who’s got it better than Tom? Uh…. Nobody.

  5. patriots123456 says: Apr 1, 2017 2:56 PM

    A complete team player…

  6. therealbillybuffalo says: Apr 1, 2017 2:58 PM

    April fool’s?

  7. Flash1287 says: Apr 1, 2017 2:58 PM

    GOAT

    Suck it….CRYBABIES

  8. Tom says: Apr 1, 2017 2:59 PM

    Nice clickbait, Mike.

    Here come the trolls in 1…. 2…. 3….

  9. jimmylikesthat says: Apr 1, 2017 3:00 PM

    Just win baby er Brady

  10. amadorcountyca says: Apr 1, 2017 3:00 PM

    Are taking about Rodgers, Mike?

  11. Bizzareslantpass says: Apr 1, 2017 3:01 PM

    You too can invest in TB12…

