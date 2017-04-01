Washington doesn’t comment on Michael Robinson’s quotes from McCloughan

Posted by Mike Florio on April 1, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

On Thursday, former Washington G.M. Scot McCloughan broke his silence, via former NFL fullback and current NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson. Robinson painted a picture of the final meeting between McCloughan and team president Bruce Allen that likely didn’t come from the H.R. seminar about how to properly disengage from an employee.

“Bruce called him up to his office and was just like, ‘Nobody likes you in this building. Nobody wants you here,'” Robinson said.

On Friday, PFT requested a comment on the contention from McCloughan, via Robinson, from the team. As of this posting, the team has not provided one.

It could mean that the team concedes Allen said what McCloughan (via Robinson) claims he said. It could mean that the team doesn’t want to get into a public tit-for-tat over what was and wasn’t said.

Still, Allen’s alleged comments were sufficiently inflammatory and misguided to justify a shouted-from-the-rooftops denial. To say nothing will prompt many to conclude there’s nothing to say.

From McCloughan’s perspective, PFT has determined that he doesn’t dispute the accuracy of the account Robinson shared publicly. McCloughan also doesn’t seem to be frustrated or disappointed that Robinson opted to speak about their conversation.

Meanwhile, it remains highly likely that the two sides are privately working out the lingering legal issues in the hopes of avoiding a formal grievance or other litigation.