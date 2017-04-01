Which team(s) will be the next to move?

Twenty years passed without an NFL team moving. Now, three have secured permission to pack up the Mayflowers in less than 15 months.
So who’s next? While there’s a chance another generation or longer may pass before a move occurs, it feels like the NFL currently remains in the early morning hours of a new phase of franchise relocations. As stadiums currently in use become obsolete based either on technological advances or a keeping-up-with-the-Joneses dynamic (fueled by the carrot of hosting Super Bowls), teams will continue to want cutting-edge facilities until the blade is so dull it couldn’t cut cream.
The shift away from public money complicates matters for teams in smaller markets. If taxpayer funds aren’t available when it’s time to build a new stadium, owners will have to ask themselves two questions: (1) is there a city that will cough up significant public money to lure an NFL team there?; and (2) if we’re going to pay for a stadium in our current market, should we simply pay for one in a larger market?
The Bills could be the next team that slides into the free-money-or-find-a-new-city analysis, but others won’t be far behind. Consider this fairly ominous quote from Bengals owner Mike Brown.
“If we didn’t have the stadium we have today I don’t think we would have been able to stay in Cincinnati,” Brown said last week in Arizona, via Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We would have had to move because the numbers wouldn’t have allowed an NFL team to be supported.”
The Bengals wouldn’t have that stadium if they didn’t have taxpayer money and a sweetheart lease that runs through 2026. If taxpayer money isn’t available when the lease expires, does this mean the Bengals will move? And will they be alone when the time comes for the stadiums built within the last 20 years to be replaced?
“Our situation is akin to the teams that were in the stadium development game at the same time we were: Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Baltimore, every team in our division, for example,” Brown said. “I don’t think they are all going to move. I hope none of them move.”
Under the current make-billionaires-pay-for-their-own-buildings climate, it will be hard for the NFL to go four for four in the eventual AFC North effort to shake public cash from the trees. With plenty of other teams likely to be in the same boat sooner than later, the relocation of the Rams, Chargers, and Raiders isn’t the end but only the beginning.
I’ll take Jacksonville and give you the rest of the field…
i no they just built a stadium but i see the vikings moving very fast. bad market, no tradition and in reel estate you can just sell what you buy or build
Bills to maybe Toronto, maybe a team in Mexico.
Jags in London makes sense if the NFL is bound and determined to put a team in Europe but that would still be a disaster.
Jacksonville for sure. Buffalo I could see happening.
Also the Seahawks will be moving to San Antonio. Has a nice ring to it.
A better question might be…
If they are spending over a billion dollars why can’t they build a stadium that lasts longer than 20 years? That number seems arbitrary and may just be an easy target since any politician involved will be long gone. All those skyscrapers in our big cities were not built within the last couple decades. Many, I suspect, were built pre-WWII.
With 84,000 people on the season ticket waiting list?? Riiiiight!
Mike Brown ran into a homeless guy on the street. He managed to get nearly $2 in change out of the guy and half of the basket of cherries someone left on his blanket.
The Bills shouldn’t even be on this list due to one fact, Terry and Kim Pegula own the Buffalo Sabres, and an NFL owner can only own another sports franchise if that fits an hose is in the same city as the NFL team. Not to mention the Pegula recent involvement in revitalizing the downtown and waterfront area of buffalo, and the fact they’re worth around $4B I don’t see the Bills going anywhere anytime soon.
You could have easily predicted the Rams, Chargers, and Raiders would move. The only teams that could possibly move are the Jaguars and Bills. but where could they move in the U.S.? Jerry Jones has a top-10 market as a secondary market so he isn’t just letting someone move to San Antonio without a fight. Where else is even possible? Portland? Birmingham? Oklahoma City? St. Louis isn’t giving anyone a nickel. London has been groomed to replace LA as the boogeyman. The logistics would not work for one team there, no matter how much people try to convince themselves otherwise. Toronto isn’t happening. Bills couldn’t even get one game a year there going. Once you start thinking about it, it’s not that simple.
No chance the owner of the Bills would pull them out of Buffalo while still owing the NHL team in the same town.