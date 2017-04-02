Adrian Peterson to visit the Patriots on Monday

Adrian Peterson is set to meet with the defending Super Bowl champions.
The former Vikings running back will visit the Patriots on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported Sunday. This is Peterson’s second known free-agency visit of the off-season, having also met with the Seahawks. Peterson, 32, spent the first 10 years of his career with the Vikings, although he played just three games in 2016.
He logged 37 carries for 72 yards without a score.
At this stage in his career, Peterson surely is looking to join a club with Super Bowl aspirations. He’s found one with interest. That is despite New England being fairly well-stocked at running back between Rex Burkhead, Dion Lewis, James White and D.J. Foster.
LeGarrette Blount remains a free agent.
On Saturday, it was reported the Buccaneers definitely are not in the mix for Peterson.
He looks done, but I suppose it’s worth a shot just on name value alone. The Vikings should have traded him after his all time great 2012 season in a Herschel Walker like trade. They would have had a pretty good team right now if they had pulled the trigger.
AP isn’t generally a team first guy in my opinion, but he’s far from a distraction. He also puts the ball on the ground too often in key spots.
However, if AP has anything left in the tank, with that passing offense he could have room to run completely wild. Last time Brady had a elite starting RB was in 2004, and they were pretty close to unstoppable.
He’d have to come in at a significant discount to get a spot I think.
1 year, 5 million with incentives up to 8 million. Incentives Belichick will make sure he doesn’t meet…then we win the SUPAH BOWL again 🙂
Only for a ring. BB will not pay him that much at all. But one fumble and he will be over at ihop flipping pancakes.
And I can hear it now, “the Patriots are at the 1 yard line with one second on the clock. They score a TD and they are Super Bowl champions. Brady hands off to Peterson. Peterson fumbles and the other team recovers. That is it for AP’s career”.
Can’t think of another reason to bring in a back that won’t block and can’t catch out of the backfield. He is the anti-Pats running-back.
Could be a good fit. Belicheck has a way to get another 10,000 miles on bald tires.
This would be pretty nasty if he ended up on the Patriots. It would be smart of him to sign cheap if he wants a SB ring.
If this is the case, why not bring back Blount? Known qty who knows the system.
Ugh please no. Just get Blount back if this is what the team has to sink to.
Anyone who hates the Patriots is just jealous. Tom Brady, a 6th rd pick, and the G.O.A.T, how can you not respect him?
Now as a lifelong Viking fan, I would love to see AD go to the Pats and have a great shot at winning a SB. He deserves that much.
Oh yeah, because pairing Brady with a back who can’t catch or pass protect or run from shotgun makes so much sense. They’re gonna go I-formation and run it 20 times for 60 yards? Yeah, good luck with that lol
Old, injury prone, slow, one dimensional, and greatly over values himself. Nothing about Adrian Peterson says “Patriot Way”
