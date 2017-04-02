Adrian Peterson to visit the Patriots on Monday

Posted by Michael Gehlken on April 2, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT

Adrian Peterson is set to meet with the defending Super Bowl champions.

The former Vikings running back will visit the Patriots on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported Sunday. This is Peterson’s second known free-agency visit of the off-season, having also met with the Seahawks. Peterson, 32, spent the first 10 years of his career with the Vikings, although he played just three games in 2016.

He logged 37 carries for 72 yards without a score.

At this stage in his career, Peterson surely is looking to join a club with Super Bowl aspirations. He’s found one with interest. That is despite New England being fairly well-stocked at running back between Rex Burkhead, Dion Lewis, James White and D.J. Foster.

LeGarrette Blount remains a free agent.

On Saturday, it was reported the Buccaneers definitely are not in the mix for Peterson.