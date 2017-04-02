Adrian Peterson to visit the Patriots on Monday

Adrian Peterson is set to meet with the defending Super Bowl champions.
The former Vikings running back will visit the Patriots on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported Sunday. This is Peterson’s second known free-agency visit of the off-season, having also met with the Seahawks. Peterson, 32, spent the first 10 years of his career with the Vikings, although he played just three games in 2016.
He logged 37 carries for 72 yards without a score.
At this stage in his career, Peterson surely is looking to join a club with Super Bowl aspirations. He’s found one with interest. That is despite New England being fairly well-stocked at running back between Rex Burkhead, Dion Lewis, James White and D.J. Foster.
LeGarrette Blount remains a free agent.
On Saturday, it was reported the Buccaneers definitely are not in the mix for Peterson.
Hopefully they’re bringing him in on his own dime just to waste his money so he has one less switch to purchase for his punishment room whenever his kids visit.
Sh– just got real.
He looks done, but I suppose it’s worth a shot just on name value alone. The Vikings should have traded him after his all time great 2012 season in a Herschel Walker like trade. They would have had a pretty good team right now if they had pulled the trigger.
But April Fools was yesterday…..
AP isn’t generally a team first guy in my opinion, but he’s far from a distraction. He also puts the ball on the ground too often in key spots.
However, if AP has anything left in the tank, with that passing offense he could have room to run completely wild. Last time Brady had a elite starting RB was in 2004, and they were pretty close to unstoppable.
He’d have to come in at a significant discount to get a spot I think.
1 year, 5 million with incentives up to 8 million. Incentives Belichick will make sure he doesn’t meet…then we win the SUPAH BOWL again 🙂
Only for a ring. BB will not pay him that much at all. But one fumble and he will be over at ihop flipping pancakes.
And I can hear it now, “the Patriots are at the 1 yard line with one second on the clock. They score a TD and they are Super Bowl champions. Brady hands off to Peterson. Peterson fumbles and the other team recovers. That is it for AP’s career”.
Maybe there were some unruly kids near the Stadium and BB wants AP to come by and beat them within an inch of their lives while also tearing open their scrotums.
Can’t think of another reason to bring in a back that won’t block and can’t catch out of the backfield. He is the anti-Pats running-back.
This is a play just to make the Jets sign him to $20MIL/year.
Scary
Like I don’t already hate the Patriots enough? C’mon man!
Could be a good fit. Belicheck has a way to get another 10,000 miles on bald tires.
This would be pretty nasty if he ended up on the Patriots. It would be smart of him to sign cheap if he wants a SB ring.
Also damn you patriots if you get him
If this is the case, why not bring back Blount? Known qty who knows the system.
I mean, I know the Pats are a ring factory for older players but c’mon. How about an inkling of loyalty.
Ugh please no. Just get Blount back if this is what the team has to sink to.
Anyone who hates the Patriots is just jealous. Tom Brady, a 6th rd pick, and the G.O.A.T, how can you not respect him?
Now as a lifelong Viking fan, I would love to see AD go to the Pats and have a great shot at winning a SB. He deserves that much.
The same people that say don’t discipline your kids like that are the same ones that get mad in a restaurant when the child is throwing a fit.World is going to be filled with cash me outside how bout dah kids or any other kid thats on dr phil after awhile.
The scary thing is, A.P. is smarter than Jamaal Charles. If Charles was my client I’d hang it up. Dumb as a rock!
Oh yeah, because pairing Brady with a back who can’t catch or pass protect or run from shotgun makes so much sense. They’re gonna go I-formation and run it 20 times for 60 yards? Yeah, good luck with that lol
Old, injury prone, slow, one dimensional, and greatly over values himself. Nothing about Adrian Peterson says “Patriot Way”
Sigh
I’d rather have Blount back on the roster.
Just a ploy to get Blount, to sign. He has none as on zero of the traits the PATRIOTS..Can use. Mark my words BURKEHEAD..Is going to be a name you hear very often this year
Raise your own damn kids!
-Charles Barkley
Ps.
Montana is the Goat.
Brady had posters as a kid on his wall of Montana. Joe never had Brady on his wall
Peterson I doubt will be a distraction for the team, but he will be for the fans, and the topic of much discussion on why the Pats would sign a person with his past history with his son.
I think there is something going on with Blount from his side, he seems to NOT want to return here. For whatever reason, it seems he is gone, but still has not signed with anyone else. Maybe bringing Peterson in is to get Blount’s attention? BUT I have a funny feeling Peterson is a Patriot by this time tomorrow. Let’s face it he and his agent know that what the Pats offer will be low and team friendly. AP wants a RING!
400marios says:
Apr 2, 2017 6:19 PM
Could be a good fit. Belicheck has a way to get another 10,000 miles on bald tires.
Good luck passing inspection
Just wanted to see a Super Bowl trophy in person before he dies.
New England, where aging vets go to finally get a ring.
mikespillane – anyone who thinks you have to bludgeon a childs groin to “discipline” them doesn’t deserve the right of reproduction. Beating little kids to the point of welting and bleeding isn’t discipline, stuffing leaves down their throat until they gag and throw up isn’t discipline. Any man who has to do that to prove a point to a child is a weak and sorry excuse of a man, and so is anyone who defends people who do it.
halfcentaur says:
Apr 2, 2017 6:24 PM
Oh yeah, because pairing Brady with a back who can’t catch or pass protect or run from shotgun makes so much sense. They’re gonna go I-formation and run it 20 times for 60 yards? Yeah, good luck with that lol
Old, injury prone, slow, one dimensional, and greatly over values himself. Nothing about Adrian Peterson says “Patriot Way”
—————-
Blunt had an amazing year, but he still couldn’t run it much in tough spots late in the season. They haven’t had the personnel where they can run it no matter what the situation since 2004. 2014 and 2016 they had just enough, but still had to rely on Brady to create the running game with short throws. In 2004 they just ran it down hill on anyone when they had to. 7 or 8 min drives and just destroyed the clock.
If Denver shores up their QB situation, that’s what you need to beat them consistently.
AP could provide that.
Emergency list.
Hmmmy… I wonder which side initiated that visit.
All respect to this guy as he’s done incredible things in his career, but……….
People who think this would be a great move, in my opinion, are basing that on his cumulative accomplishments.
You need to look at what he is now, and I would rather go with a low cost, mid round draft pick with fresh legs.
I would be surprised if this was more than a negotiation move to try to drive down price to bring back Blount.
bullcharger – no, he can’t. This isn’t 2012 anymore, and the older Brady gets the more he relies on shotgun.
Peterson was always one dimensional, but now he’s lost the speed to hit the edges and the power to break tackles which is how he always overcame his completely predictable style. He’s put a lot of hard miles on those legs already and is now fresh off a bucket handle meniscus tear. His legs are shot. And like i said, since he doesn’t catch or block, it’s basically a guarantee every time you see him on the field that a between the tackles run is coming up. And given that he has no speed or power to run through guys like he used to, well you get the 1.9 YPC that he averaged last year.
He doesn’t fit what the Pats do in 2017 (not 2004, not 2007, but 2017) and even if he did, he doesn’t have the durability to withstand that workload anymore. Not even close.
You can’t spin this visit any other way than it’s a slap in the face of the perennial cellar dweller Barneys.
Aye, my guess is this visit is part of BB’s poker game with Blount’s agent. And potential insurance if Blount does walk away – but I’d hate to see that dbag AP as a Pat.
Adrian Peterson is a top athlete and a competitor. The Vikings O-line and the Patriots O-line aren’t even in the same league.
If he joins I’m going to cry and pray the Giants make it to the superbowl. They’re the Batman the rest of us will outside of the Boston area will need.
Much ado ’bout nothing
Belichick has had success with older power running backs–Ottis Anderson (Giants), Antowain Smith, Corey Dillon. It would be very interesting.
Gronk was on Wrestlemani 33. Where’s that story?
exinsidetrader says:
Maybe there were some unruly kids near the Stadium and BB wants AP to come by and beat them within an inch of their lives while also tearing open their scrotums.
===============================
Hey, scrotum switching is just “discipline”.
But , but but, turd nation said he would play for free to lose a playoff game! Ready to eat crow fake stock holders?
halfcentaur says:
Apr 2, 2017 6:24 PM
Old, injury prone, slow, one dimensional, and greatly over values himself. Nothing about Adrian Peterson says “Patriot Way”
=====================
Everything about bringing him in says Patriot way though.
Blount isn’t under contract yet and chances are he wants alittle too much. This lights a fire under Blount (who can’t catch the ball either) and let’s NE evaluate Peterson if there’s an emergency down the road.
.
Belichick will make the right decision.
.
“If he joins I’m going to cry and pray the Giants make it to the superbowl. They’re the Batman the rest of us will outside of the Boston area will need.”
Dude the Giants are not even close to being the same team they were in 2007 and 2011. Most importantly a huge factor in their 2 SB wins was Coughlin’s game planning and coaching which is of course gone now.
Not that any team can’t win on any given day, but to act like the Giants would automatically beat the Pats is ridiculous.
——-
not to
mention the way the giants got so lucky in doing it
1. samuel int drop
2. welker drop and not needing to face gronk
it is just comical beyond belief to watch ny/nj dorks
act like the giants split the atom
i won’t go any further with the infuriating approach
by brady and that offense in both super bowls,
rolling the dice from the shotgun, over and over and over
congrats giants for being gifted two superbowls
i could see if they dominated either game, but they
didn’t…pats left so many plays on the field
Square peg meet round hole. He was a liability in Minny, because he stinks as a blocker, pass catcher and cannot run well from the shotgun. Those facts aside, I don’t see him as a fit at all in that pass happy scheme??? I hope he signs there though, because one of two things will happen then for him and his new team next year: 1) they won’t make the super bowl, or 2) they will, but will get smoked in Minny, by Minny itself.
If Jamaal Charles is healthy this summer I thinks Pats would rather have him than the issues Peterson brings.
I suppose we will see.
Any free agent who’s not signed by now is looking for more money than teams think they are worth.
sir brady will be on his back when allday in the trenches. Other than that, heck of a runner when healthy…oh, also, gb is hopeful pats won’t sign him 1st.
Nooooooooooooo
Seems like a weird fit given the Pats offense, but what the hell, I wish them both well.
As a Pats fan…I do not want him. Draft a heavy back in a month.
not a fit
smells like his agent begged for an interview
bb granted it out of respect for his career
do not see this happening
Keep walking AP. We don’t want you in NE.
mikespillane337 says:
The same people that say don’t discipline your kids like that are the same ones that get mad in a restaurant when the child is throwing a fit.
—
I love blanket statements like that. How do you know they’re the same people?
I’m all for discipline, and I bet a lot of other posters here are too. But there’s a huge difference between spanking a kid’s rear end and beating him with a stick until his testicles bleed, then shoving leaves in his mouth.
If you don’t understand that difference then you’re part of the problem.
I’m surprised the Patriots are bringing him in because of his unapologetic “It’s my culture” child-beating history. I imagine the Patriots would only sign a veteran running back that is so hungry that he would run in a score even after his head fell off. I think Blount fits that better than Peterson.
I think Peterson could fit at Seattle. I’m sure Coach Carroll doesn’t care about the child abuse so long as the wins accumulate, and the owner is part of the profit-at-all-cost Microsoft so I’d imagine he has watched babies being eaten in his lifetime.
halfcentaur says:
Apr 2, 2017 6:24 PM
Oh yeah, because pairing Brady with a back who can’t catch or pass protect or run from shotgun makes so much sense. They’re gonna go I-formation and run it 20 times for 60 yards? Yeah, good luck with that lol
Old, injury prone, slow, one dimensional, and greatly over values himself. Nothing about Adrian Peterson says “Patriot Way”
================================
When does Brady operate out of the shotgun? Very rarely if at all. Do you actually watch the games?
My biggest gripe here is that he fumbles too much and that is inexcusable.
tylawspick6 says:
Apr 2, 2017 7:28 PM
not to
mention the way the giants got so lucky in doing it
1. samuel int drop
2. welker drop and not needing to face gronk
it is just comical beyond belief to watch ny/nj dorks
act like the giants split the atom
i won’t go any further with the infuriating approach
by brady and that offense in both super bowls,
rolling the dice from the shotgun, over and over and over
congrats giants for being gifted two superbowls
i could see if they dominated either game, but they
didn’t…pats left so many plays on the field
______________________
Congrats to New England on being gifted 5 Super Bowls!
See how stupid that sounds when someone says it about your team? No Pats fan should ever talk about lucky breaks in the Super Bowl. It’s Pats fans like you and a couple of others here that get your entire fan base tarred with the obnoxious brush. The Pats have won all their Super Bowls by razor thin margins but you will never hear me calling them lucky. They won for the same reasons the Giants did, they were the better coached team and executed at a higher level on those particular Sundays, putting them in a position to capitalize on whatever breaks came their way.
We call that football son
faithful49er707 says:
Apr 2, 2017 6:29 PM
Brady had posters as a kid on his wall of Montana. Joe never had Brady on his wall
_________________
The sad part of that is it’s probably only partially tongue in cheek. Wouldn’t be too surprised if his sons had Brady posters on their walls at some point though and that Mrs Montana’s glance may have lingered on them from time to time. And Brady has never been jealous of Joe, so there’s that to consider.
waynefontesismyfather says:
Apr 2, 2017 6:03 PM
Hopefully they’re bringing him in on his own dime just to waste his money so he has one less switch to purchase for his punishment room whenever his kids visit.
______________________________________
No team knows how to waste talent like the Lions do….
Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, Ndam Suh.
One playoff win in sixty years!
LOLoins!!!
Patriot nation is a place where winning comes more often than not. And there is never a dull moment. That being said, highly unlikely they sign viking taint. But, I could be wrong. Either way, the Patriots will still win. Yawn.
Congrats to New England on being gifted 5 Super Bowls!
See how stupid that sounds when someone says it about your team? No Pats fan should ever talk about lucky breaks in the Super Bowl. It’s Pats fans like you and a couple of others here that get your entire fan base tarred with the obnoxious brush. The Pats have won all their Super Bowls by razor thin margins but you will never hear me calling them lucky. They won for the same reasons the Giants did, they were the better coached team and executed at a higher level on those particular Sundays, putting them in a position to capitalize on whatever breaks came their way.
———
dear millenial dope,
every single champion in any sport needs luck to win
the point is, wounded duck throws with the qbs
eyes closed or a ball welker catches 99 times out of
100 are not things the giants magically controlled
and it’s not like they made a series of other
great plays
they simply took advantage of the pats wasting time
and opportunities
i tipped my cap then and now, but it is comical how
their fans act like it is something special or legendary
get it?
Peterson, even at his best, put the ball on the ground more tham Bill would tolerate but he loves aging vets on a mission.
I’d be pretty shocked if the Pats offer him a position with the team….
Just doesn’t seem believable to me
Like everybody else has said the dude can’t catch it out of the backfield is terrible in pass protection and at best has lost some of his speed and Tackle breaking ability. There’s no harm in checking this guy out but I don’t think there is a shot that he actually suits up and plays for the Patriots. The Patriots interest is bound to drive up the price for others.
Passing won the playoff game against ravens.
Passing won Super Bowl against seahawks.
Passing won super bowl against falcons.
At the end of the day I trust Bill.
Seriously? Juvenile name calling? FYI I am a baby boomer and veteran of the Southeast Asian War Games. Since that was well before your time I’d just like to take a moment to let you know we came in second btw. My grandchildren are millennials and infinitely more polite and well reasoned than your juvenile posts indicate you are. I went to college up there and married a Boston girl from a family of die hard sports fans. When we lived up there we even had season tickets and froze our butts off on those aluminum bleachers in that ridiculous cement bowl they used to call home. I have immense respect for the Pats and the older fans that have been there through thick and thin. I also find it ridiculous that the jealous hating fools refer to most Pats fans as bandwagoners when that ‘bandwagon’ has been rolling for 20+ years and someone placed on it at birth is now old enough to drink, it’s you and your ilk I hold in contempt. From the moment the Wells report was released I called out framegate for what it was and got slammed here for it. You even quoted some of my posts and thanked me for them. You should be more careful who you challenge to a battle of football wits when you are so obviously unarmed as is evidenced by the falsehoods you post here on a regular basis.
First I hear that the Viking line has been terrible for a few years now, and then I hear that Peterson should have been running at will with all of his 27 carries and that horrid offense around him anyway in all of his 3 games he played. Which one is it people? Can you keep your stories straight?
Reminds me of the Steven Jackson signing a few years back – wasn’t much of a factor with the team and I would think its a similar situation with looking at AP this offseason.
I never doubt what Bill and the F.O. does and if they want to kick the tires on the ol’ future HOFer
then who am I or any other Pats fan to argue with it?
Seriously? Juvenile name calling? FYI I am a baby boomer and veteran of the Southeast Asian War Games. Since that was well before your time I’d just like to take a moment to let you know we came in second btw. My grandchildren are millennials and infinitely more polite and well reasoned than your juvenile posts indicate you are. I went to college up there and married a Boston girl from a family of die hard sports fans. When we lived up there we even had season tickets and froze our butts off on those aluminum bleachers in that ridiculous cement bowl they used to call home. I have immense respect for the Pats and the older fans that have been there through thick and thin. I also find it ridiculous that the jealous hating fools refer to most Pats fans as bandwagoners when that ‘bandwagon’ has been rolling for 20+ years and someone placed on it at birth is now old enough to drink, it’s you and your ilk I hold in contempt. From the moment the Wells report was released I called out framegate for what it was and got slammed here for it. You even quoted some of my posts and thanked me for them. You should be more careful who you challenge to a battle of football wits when you are so obviously unarmed as is evidenced by the falsehoods you post here on a regular basis.
—-
yes. seriously
most millennials are naive morons with no real life
experiences yet claim to be the authority on topics
after not knowing anything
in fact, it is incredible what millennials do not even know
that is what happens when you have never been to a library
before
and, i am glad you knew brady was being framed like the
pats were framed for spygate years prior. was not hard to immediately
realize
i thank you for your service to our country as well
No. No. No. Not him.
faithful49er707 says:
Apr 2, 2017 6:29 PM
Raise your own damn kids!
-Charles Barkley
Ps.
Montana is the Goat.
Brady had posters as a kid on his wall of Montana. Joe never had Brady on his wall
———————————————–
Montana can’t even hold Brady’s jock strap at this point.
Yep, Go ahead and sign him Patriots, one of two things will happen and end the season for the team in the play offs. He will either miss the blitz pick up and get Brady blindsided or he will fumble at a key moment in the game.
What Super Bowl.have the Patriots dominated? Not a single one. I guess they got lucky due to their kicker.
Only using YOUR logic(or lack thereof)
Giants beat Brady and BB with a great pass rush from their front 4.
You call the catches lucky, we call it lucky that Russel Wilson tried to lead his receiver.
Perfect. He wont block, cant catch and wont run from the shotgun. That makes them perfectly predictable when he is in there. Love it!
This is not that hard folks.
If AP signs, it’s going to be at low price and no guarantees (although the contract will look amazing in years 2 and 3 lol). He’s either got something left and stays, or he’s not on the 53.
Nothing wrong with some RB depth in training camp.
I got spanked. As a kid I got spanked. My father got spanked. My grandfather got spanked This gen never got spanked…..EVER. sad
Here comes “I never got spanked “……… Never got spanked……never grew up
BB does no like fumblers.
I sincerely hope his meeting is about becoming an owner in the NFL . AD you’ve paid your dues..
makes no sense? AP is a back that likes to rush when the qb is under center… you have to put Brady in a shotgun formation…Leave it to BelaGod to buy low …. prolly get him cheap… sell high
fer five cents…. how much is Blount-man askin?
This is just to motivate Blount, not the sharpest tool in the shed, to take yet another massively crappy contract.
#micdrop
Tylawpicks6, as a Patriots fan, it pains me to say this; you are the worst of our fan base. Entitled know-nothing spouting off like you’ve earned the right…..
No, no, no, no and no.
@denverscott says – “I got spamked…My father got spanked. My grandfather got spanked. This gen never got spanked…sad”.
Congratulations on participating in multi-generational violence.
Because Randy Moss had all of the attributes of the “Patriots Way” when he was signed.
This gets tough keeping things in alignment with sports bias. Each time he visits another team everyone has to shift their moral stance again.
mikespillane337 says:
Apr 2, 2017 6:23 PM
The same people that say don’t discipline your kids like that are the same ones that get mad in a restaurant when the child is throwing a fit.World is going to be filled with cash me outside how bout dah kids or any other kid thats on dr phil after awhile.
—————
He hit his kid with a stick and he had to get medical attention.
denverscott says:
Apr 2, 2017 11:58 PM
I got spanked. As a kid I got spanked. My father got spanked. My grandfather got spanked This gen never got spanked…..EVER. sad
————
This kid was hit with a stick to a point that required medical attention.
A happy green parrot says:
Apr 3, 2017 8:00 AM
This gets tough keeping things in alignment with sports bias. Each time he visits another team everyone has to shift their moral stance again.
————
I don’t think you have to. I think you can still think what he did was deplorable and believe that he understands that now and choose to give him a second chance.
If AP signs with Patriots it will still be a running back by committee. It would be beneficial for both Peterson and Patriots. A fresh Peterson every down is better then having him carry the whole load. If the Patriots get Adrian Peterson and all the major players stay healthy they will go undefeated next season. I think the Patriots want another crack at going undefeated and Brady wants to beat Mannings touchdown record again.
This is why I laugh when people say, “Oh the Pats did it in the era of free agency too”. Right, every time some star vet wants a chance at getting a ring its off to the Pats for less money. I mean, you get Blount getting thrown off his team for disciplinary reasons only to be scooped up by NE and the “zero tolerance policy” phonies. Aaron H? “We’re moving on”. Ya, you better.
bullcharger says:
Apr 3, 2017 8:27 AM
A happy green parrot says:
Apr 3, 2017 8:00 AM
This gets tough keeping things in alignment with sports bias. Each time he visits another team everyone has to shift their moral stance again.
————
I don’t think you have to. I think you can still think what he did was deplorable and believe that he understands that now and choose to give him a second chance.
——————-
I wasnt saying that the issue had changed, I was speaking to how so many shift back and forth between saying he should be banned or given another chance depending on what team he is talking to. If you look up past articles and check the comments you will see what I mean.
This is why I laugh when people say, “Oh the Pats did it in the era of free agency too”. Right, every time some star vet wants a chance at getting a ring its off to the Pats for less money. I mean, you get Blount getting thrown off his team for disciplinary reasons only to be scooped up by NE and the “zero tolerance policy” phonies. Aaron H? “We’re moving on”. Ya, you better.
———–
But, their brilliance and reputation of a all business team operation in NE, in a day of selfishness and primadonna behavior, is why they’ve been able to do that.
So, now they need to be punished or ridiculed for establishing that kind an environment, too?
Your jealousy will eat you up inside of and drive you clinically insane, if you don’t watch out.
Good luck with that disease, though.
Tylawpicks6, as a Patriots fan, it pains me to say this; you are the worst of our fan base. Entitled know-nothing spouting off like you’ve earned the right…..
—-
^Insecure Millennial.
Let me tell ya something kid..I’ve been to more games than you could ever dream of with season tickets in my family since ’78.
I am pretty sure I’ve earned whatever secret right it is you’re talking about here.
The fans people hate are the MIllennial Johnny COme Lately types who never were there for the bad times. They only come on these boards to drool over Brady and talk about fantasy football and Madden video games, spoiled rotten with what Kraft and BB have provided the long time diehards.
Your behaviors have made it seem like Boston fans aren’t very appreciative of this incredible and historic run.
So Mixon is off the board but they are bringing in AD??? No way they do this!
Spanking is so much different from what he did.. And I got spanked a ton…
Seattle, green bay and the Patriots should be on AD’s short list of places to play. He is doing the right things. He already said his salary demands aren’t what has been reported. This is a smart move by the Patriots too.
The big question is whether Bill Belichick considers Peterson is still good enough to become a Patriot. There is a good chance that he would take a lot less for the chance of being in a Super Bowl. AD needs to understand that expectations are raised in New England and he would be expected to work harder than ever. Is he up for that?
Damn.
Nobody wanted Moss before he was a Patriot too. Moss was also “done”.
ad28bestever says:
Apr 2, 2017 6:23 PM
Anyone who hates the Patriots is just jealous. Tom Brady, a 6th rd pick, and the G.O.A.T, how can you not respect him?
Now as a lifelong Viking fan, I would love to see AD go to the Pats and have a great shot at winning a SB. He deserves that much
________________________________________
Vikings fan: Tom Brady is not the “G.O.A.T.” He is one of the best of all time, but you cannot compare guys from different eras. Especially in this era when all the rules are in place to give the QB’s and WR’s huge stats.
If you’re basing it on his championships — wrong again. Bart Starr won 5 championships in 7 years and almost had a 6th one. Jimmy Taylor was tackled at the Eagles 10 yard line by Chuck Bednarik as time ran out.
I am in no way slighting Tom Brady. He is a great QB and is clearly the best QB of his era, in my opinion. But I guarantee you his stats would not be nearly as glorious had he played in the 50’s, 60’s, or even 70’s when defenses used to beat up QB’s and WR’s in every game. Now, you breathe on those guys you get a penalty flag thrown at you. It’s why Brady is talking about playing until he’s in his late 40’s.
No one at the QB position was tougher than Brett Favre. But he wouldn’t have played in 297 consecutive starts had he played back then, either. QB’s weren’t treated like babies back then. Defensive players were trying to get to them and put them out of the game if they could.
Go back and watch the 1963 NFL Championship game between the Bears and Giants. The Bears brutalized Giants’ QB Y. A. Title in that game — because they could.
Moss was not 32 and coming off a blown out ACL.
The big question is whether Bill Belichick considers Peterson is still good enough to become a Patriot. There is a good chance that he would take a lot less for the chance of being in a Super Bowl. AD needs to understand that expectations are raised in New England and he would be expected to work harder than ever. Is he up for that?
——
I still think this is tire kicking and a leverage play on Blount.
Blount would have signed by now if the money was right for BB.
Blount would appear to be a good target for GB, too.
Spanking is so much different from what he did.. And I got spanked a ton…
——-
Exactly..These are the same people that claim Mixon had the right to hit that gal because she was aggressive towards him.
lmao
I mean, the semantics being played with such easily discernible right and wrong instances, is comical to me.
As a season ticket holder and a baby boomer I guess I’ve earned the right to completely agree with Mr cylondetector. I guess every fanbase has its own droolboy.
I must have missed the quotes from AP or his agent that says he demands X amount of money and demands X amount of carries per game. I mean, I know PFT and most people here “assume” that’s what he is saying.
Every AP article brings out fake indignation against him. How do I know its fake? Well, those of you that are still shocked and dismayed by what AP did to his son, tell me how many people have been charged with other domestic misdemeanors in the county you live in. Surely your indignation isn’t saved just for a rich football player you’ve never met. Surely you care about your own town and neighbors more, right? Hello?