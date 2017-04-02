Brett Favre to test Iron Man streak with 100-mile race

Posted by Michael Gehlken on April 2, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT

No quarterback in NFL history has held up better than Brett Favre, his streak of 321 consecutive starts — including the playoffs — a league record. Peyton Manning ranks second at 227. Eli Manning and Philip Rivers own the longest active streaks at 211 and 185, respectively. Eli must play six-plus more seasons, through his 41st birthday, to match it.

Favre was the NFL’s Iron Man.

He is extending the reputation into retirement.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is training for a 100-mile bike race in June. The Trek 100 is based in Wisconsin and serves as a major fundraiser for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC Fund). Favre is riding 50 to 100 miles a week in Mississippi as part of his preparation, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Post-football, Favre has done much of what he did during it.

He’s kept close to the game, coaching at the high school level in Mississippi. He’s still slinging it, recently captured on video rifling passes to Falcons cornerback Robert Alford.

Now, he’s putting his endurance level to the test.