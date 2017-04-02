Catch up on PFT Live today

Posted by Mike Florio on April 2, 2017, 10:05 AM EDT

The league meetings are now in the books, but you can flip the book open and catch up on some of the various face-to-face conversations we had with owners, General Managers, and coaches in Phoenix.

The PFT Live podcasts, every hour of every show, have the episodes from Arizona and more from what was an intriguing week in the NFL.

Guests included the owners of the Super Bowl teams — Robert Kraft and Arthur Blank — and one of the owners of the team that will host the next Super Bowl, Mark Wilf of the Vikings.

Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, Colts G.M. Chris Ballard, 49ers G.M. John Lynch, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Saints coach Sean Payton, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, Texans coach Bill O’Brien, Dolphins coach Adam Gase, and Rams coach Sean McVay also gave us a bit of their time (or more than a bit of it). At least two other coaches found themselves caught in a lunch-hour log jam that kept us from getting them on camera.

The post-Arizona shows included phone interviews with Saints quarterback Drew Brees, West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen, and Ohio State safety Malik Hooker.

Thanks to everyone who has (and who hopefully will) give us a call or pull up a chair for a conversation. Those who get it realize that what they’ll be getting is a fair, honest, and hopefully fun 10 minutes or so of talking about some issues that were expected, and perhaps some that weren’t.