Dolphins will visit with a pair of draft-eligible safeties

Posted by Mike Florio on April 2, 2017, 9:38 AM EDT

With the draft less than a month away, all teams are scheduling and/or executing the 30 permitted in-person visits with prospects. The Dolphins, who have added a couple of safeties in free agency, are using two of their 30 visits on rookie safeties.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will meet with Justin Evans from Texas A&M (pictured) and Josh Jones of N.C. State.

Teams typically don’t announce or otherwise disclose the rookies who visit. Sometimes, teams use the visits as a way to conceal their true intentions. Other teams have a strong correlation between the players with whom they visit and the players they draft.

The best year-to-year approach for any team would be to have no set pattern in this regard.

It’s a high-stakes guessing game, given the chances that a team could see itself leap-frogged by a team that sniffs out the interest. That said, full concealment of interest results in players being picked without ever meeting them or talking to them, which makes the rest of the process of gathering information even more critical.