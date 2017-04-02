Jets work out Patrick Mahomes

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 2, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

The Jets already have two young quarterbacks on their roster, but they may be planning to add a third in this month’s draft.

Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes worked out for the Jets this morning, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Mahomes has had a busy schedule this offseason. At his Pro Day on Friday, he worked out for 28 teams, showing off a strong arm with a 78-yard heave. He has also had private workouts with the Bengals, Chargers, Cardinals, Saints and Browns.

The Jets are expected to start veteran Josh McCown, at least at the beginning of the 2017 season, but they’re also developing 2016 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg and 2015 fourth-round pick Bryce Petty. Last year they kept four quarterbacks on the 53-player roster, and it’s possible they will again this year if they draft a quarterback this month.