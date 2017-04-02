Marquette King has a new hobby

At a time when the NFL supposedly is considering whether to redraw the line between permissible celebrations and penalties, here’s something the league will never let happen in one of its stadiums.
Raiders punter Marquette King has posted a video of himself punting a football — and then trying to shoot it. With a shotgun.
As noted by Mark Hinog of SBNation.com, King likely missed, given the manner in which the ball bounces after it hits the ground.
Anyone who has tried to shoot clay pigeons knows how hard it is to hit a small moving target. But a football is a lot bigger than the orange disks people like me have tried (and failed) to hit on a consistent basis. Which means not that King should have hit it on the first try, but that he should have kept trying, because it would have been neat to see what happens when a football gets instantly deflated to much less than 12.5 PSI.
This is awesome. We need more of this.
This sounds like something I may have tried in my younger days. And it sounds like a lot of fun. Keep trying, man. I want to see you succeed!
Could be a pretty expensive “hobby” on a kickers contract. regulation NFL footballs are ~ $120 USD per
And he’s the best dancing punter in football!
He should start card counting as a hobby
Yeah, there’s absolutely nothing that could go wrong here. Come on Marquette…can’t you just concentrate on getting better at your craft? You folding like a cheap suit down the stretch. That’s what getting involved with a Kardashian (allegedly) will do to you.
The dude has brought personality to the punter position. Check out his birthday tribute to Derek Carr where he punts a birthday cake. Instant classic.