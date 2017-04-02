Packers had Joe Mixon in for a visit

Posted by Josh Alper on April 2, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT

We’ve heard that teams like the Patriots and Dolphins have taken Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon off their draft board while others have confirmed that they would consider selecting the player despite the incident that saw him punch a woman in the face.

The Packers haven’t made any public comments in either direction, but it would seem that any decision to strike Mixon from consideration would have been made in the last few days. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported that Mixon visited with the Packers last week.

Mixon wasn’t permitted to take part in the league’s Scouting Combine, leaving teams interested in interviewing him or giving him a medical rundown to set up their own meetings. The Packers have joined the Raiders, Bengals, Broncos, Saints, Chargers and others in going that route heading into the draft.

Green Bay re-signed Christine Michael to go with Ty Montgomery at running back and General Manager Ted Thompson said recently that the team needs more at the position.