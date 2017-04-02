Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on April 2, 2017, 8:23 AM EDT

Bills coach Sean McDermott gets his first offseason workout program going on Monday.

The Dolphins think CB Xavien Howard wasn’t well served by playing in the Big 12 in college.

If not the Falcons, who will open the season against the Patriots?

Skill position players the Jets may be considering in the draft.

The Ravens used their trip to London as fodder for an April Fools Day joke.

The Bengals got older in recent years and hope to move in the other direction this year.

Will DE Myles Garrett change the fortunes of the Browns?

Jesse James‘ emergence has given the Steelers more options at tight end.

Having QB Brock Osweiler was a learning experience for the Texans.

Chris Ballard liked some of what he found on the Colts offensive line after becoming the team’s new General Manager.

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey likes competing with Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins.

A look at how the Titans are putting together this year’s roster.

Broncos LB Von Miller used April 1 to try out his comedic stylings.

A few notes about newly signed Chiefs TE Gavin Escobar.

Former Raiders LB Kirk Morrison has consoled his dad in light of the news of the team moving to Las Vegas.

The Chargers want to see more production from their pass rush late in games.

Is Michigan S Jabrill Peppers a fit for the Cowboys?

The draft offers possible running back help for the Giants.

Eagles CB Patrick Robinson looks forward to playing with S Malcolm Jenkins again.

Redskins LB Preston Smith enjoyed Mississippi State’s upset win over UConn.

Breaking down the Bears’ top free agent acquisitions.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell is happy to have DT Haloti Ngata back this year.

A look at how the Packers’ tight end tandem alters their offense.

Ranking the Vikings’ needs based on how big a priority they are for the team.

Georgia OL Tyler Catalina is among the local prospects who will work out for the Falcons this week.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said this year’s offseason moves were designed to build the kind of team they had in 2015.

Saints LB Michael Mauti shared details of his battle with colitis.

The Buccaneers are expected to meet with Tennessee DE Derek Barnett.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians thinks the move to Vegas will end the Black Hole at Raiders games.

The Rams remain reality TV fodder.

The 49ers are still fitting personnel to scheme on the defensive line.

How will the Seahawks use S Bradley McDougald in 2017?