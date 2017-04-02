What’s your favorite University of Phoenix Stadium moment?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 2, 2017, 11:54 PM EDT

Once upon a time, the Pink Taco restaurant wanted to buy the naming rights to the stadium where the Cardinals play. It would have been a pretty good investment.

More than a decade later, the venue with naming rights held by the University of Phoenix has hosted plenty of memorable moments. The latest comes on Monday night, when Gonzaga and North Carolina face off for the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

So what’s your favorite moment from the venue’s 11-year history? Vote below in the PFT Live question of the day, and we’ll share the results during Monday’s show.