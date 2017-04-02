Why did the Patriots leak the Adrian Peterson visit?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 2, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT

When it comes to the Patriots of the past generation, one thing is clear: News gets disclosed only when they want it to be.

So why did the Patriots want news of the looming Adrian Peterson visit to be disclosed? Let’s explore the reasons. Or maybe the reason, singular.

They have yet to re-sign running back LeGarrette Blount, who led the league in rushing touchdowns last year and who remains a free agent. Assuming the team wants him back (why wouldn’t it?), it’s safe to assume Blount wants more than the team has offered.

So what better way to get Blount to take what’s on the table than to openly flirt with someone else?

Yes, it’s possible the Patriots genuinely are interested in Peterson. If the Patriots were, though, the Patriots would have kept it quiet (and insisted on secrecy from Peterson’s camp) until Tuesday afternoon, when the Monday visit that wasn’t reported in time to make it to the Monday transaction report finally would have come to light. By then, the Patriots would have had a chance to make a decision on whether the Patriots want him without risking that someone else will cough up more money in an effort to get him signed.

It’s hard to imagine Peterson and the Patriots doing a deal in the near future. The Patriots surely won’t pay him what he’s looking for, and Peterson could have an issue with the whole “do your job” thing, given that doing his job will consist of no longer being the focal point of the offense, like he’s been for the past decade in Minnesota.

If Peterson ultimately is going to take less money and accept a reduced role in a diverse offense with an ever-expanding corps of pass catchers, he can wait until he’s absolutely certain that no one else will offer him more cash and a bigger role. For now, it’s likely a get-acquainted session at best, or at worst a shot across Blount’s bow.