Zach Brown to visit Washington tomorrow

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 2, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT

There’s still a little talent left in the free agent market, and one of the best players available is making another trip.

According to Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post, linebacker Zach Brown is visiting Washington Monday.

Brown has visited the Dolphins and Bills and been linked with the Raiders, with no one apparently willing to meet his asking price so far.

The 27-year-old linebacker would present an upgrade at inside linebacker for Washington, where restricted free agent Will Compton and Mason Foster were the incumbents.

Brown made the Pro Bowl last year with the Bills, but has had an unexpectedly slow market, and changed agents in hopes of finding a new deal.