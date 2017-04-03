Bears bring top corner prospect Marshon Lattimore in for visit

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 3, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT

The Bears are picking third, giving them a great opportunity to find a player who can make an immediate impact.

The one they’re looking at today could help rebuild a defense that needs it.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, cornerback Marshon Lattimore is visiting the Bears today.

Lattimore is expected to be the first cornerback taken in a deep crop, with the only real questions about his injury history.

He struggled with hamstring problems at Ohio State, though he insists he’s past that and his pulling out early from workouts at the Scouting Combine weren’t related.

The Bears could use the help at the position. Former first-round cornerback Kyle Fuller missed last year with a knee injury, and even with the addition of free agent Prince Amukamara, they clearly need to upgrade their secondary.