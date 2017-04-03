Bills, Chargers kick off offseason programs Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

Teams that hired new head coaches this offseason are allowed to start their offseason programs on Monday and two of the teams in that position opted to go that route.

Bills coach Sean McDermott and Chargers coach Anthony Lynn will kick off Phase One of their first round of offseason work since getting their jobs. The initial phase, which is voluntary, consists of two weeks of strength and conditioning work with 90 minutes of non-contact, on-field work with strength and conditioning coaches permitted. Players can also choose to put in two hours a day of work in the weight room.

The next phase of work, which lasts three weeks, calls for the same breakdown of time with all coaches allowed to be on the field.

The 49ers, Rams and Broncos are set to start work next Monday with the Jaguars getting underway on April 17 after the NFLPA challenged their right to get a jump on other teams because they made interim head coach Doug Marrone their permanent choice for the job.