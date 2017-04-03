Bills set to work out Patrick Mahomes

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2017, 12:26 PM EDT

The Bills agreed to a new contract with Tyrod Taylor this offseason, but that’s not stopping them from taking a look at one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes is set to have a private workout with Buffalo next week.

The Bills join a growing list of teams putting Mahomes through his paces heading into the draft. He worked out for the Jets over the weekend and has also done on-field work for the Bengals, Chargers, Cardinals, Saints and Browns.

Those teams have varying levels of immediate need for a quarterback and the big-armed Mahomes profiles as the kind of prospect who will need some time to be ready to run an NFL offense after playing in Texas Tech’s wide-open attack in college. The Bills pick 10th in the first round, which seems early to take a quarterback given Taylor’s presence but a strong workout could lead them to consider another approach to bringing Mahomes into the fold.