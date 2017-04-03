Browns bring Dalvin Cook in for a visit

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 3, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT

The Browns have multiple first-round picks, and multiple needs, so they’re checking out multiple options.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Browns are hosting Florida State running back Dalvin Cook for a visit today, among other players (he teases “big-names,” if they’re big enough, we’ll let you know).

Cook was an ultra-productive runner in college, and based on tape alone, he would be a top prospect at his position.

But he left the Scouting Combine with more questions than answers, after some sub-par testing numbers. He ran a 4.49-second 40, which was 0.02 faster than Leonard Fournette despite the fact Cook’s 30 pounds lighter.

Cook also posted a 30.5 vertical leap, raising some questions about his overall athleticism. There are also some off-field and fumbling concerns with Cook.

But he did run for 3,456 yards and 38 touchdowns for the Seminoles and has pass-catching ability, so scouts are going to have to make a call on how to weigh the testing numbers against his production.