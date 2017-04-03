 Skip to content

Chad Johnson resurfaces in Mexican football league

Posted by Mike Florio on April 3, 2017, 10:34 PM EDT
Gone from the NFL but hardly forgotten, receiver Chad Johnson recently returned to football. Sort of.

Via Yahoo! Sports, Johnson recently played for the Monterrey Fundidores of the Liga de Futbol Americano Profesional. The game against Saltillo Dinos was played in a stadium that had far more people on the field than in the stands.

Johnson, 39, last played in the NFL in 2011. He was one of the more colorful players from a decade ago, but as is the case with any other player who moves on from the NFL (or from whom the NFL moves on), the sport goes on, quickly.

