Chad Kelly leaves Pro Day with apparent wrist injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 3, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly has been dealt another setback as he attempts to prove to NFL teams that he should be drafted.

Kelly’s Pro Day workout was today, but he only got through a dozen throws before leaving with what appeared to be a wrist injury, according to multiple reporters.

The Pro Day workout was particularly important to Kelly because he was barred from this year’s Scouting Combine. The NFL implemented a new rule this year that players who have been convicted of violent crimes can’t attend, and Kelly pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct two years ago as part of a case in which he was initially accused of punching two people, threatening to shoot up a bar with an AK-47 and resisting arrest.

If the injury isn’t serious, Kelly still has time to arrange to work out for NFL teams over the next three weeks. But Kelly has now missed the Combine and Pro Day, which for most prospects are the two biggest opportunities to show what they can do.